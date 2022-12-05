Author Calvin Trillin is 87. Actor Jeroen Krabbe is 78. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 76. Musician and singer Jim Messina is 75. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim Plunkett is 75. World Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins is 73. Actor Morgan Brittany is 71. Actor Brian Backer is 66. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Art Monk is 65. Country singer Ty England is 59. Rock singer-musician John Rzeznik (The Goo Goo Dolls) is 57. Country singer Gary Allan is 55. Comedian-actor Margaret Cho is 54. Writer-director Morgan J. Freeman is 53. Actor Alex Kapp Horner is 53. Actor Kali Rocha is 51. Rock musician Regina Zernay (Cowboy Mouth) is 50. Actor Paula Patton is 47. Actor Amy Acker is 46. Actor Nick Stahl is 43. Actor Adan Canto is 41. R&B singer Keri Hilson is 40. Actor Gabriel Luna is 40. Actor Frankie Muniz is 37. Actor Ross Bagley is 34. MLB outfielder Christian Yelich is 31.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- In tussle for House leadership, parties clash over math and precedent
- Nativity expected to draw several thousand
- Scoreboard
- High Sschool Roundup: Wrestlers Ulrich and Gessner claim medals
- Bucknell women edge Stony Brook/men roll past NJIT
- Top-ranked PSU takes care of Lehigh
- Penguins host the Blue Jackets following Kapanen's hat trick
- Celebrity birthdays
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire department treasurer accused of stealing $351K
- Author: Hoffa mystery has roots at USP Lewisburg
- Millmont man charged with indecent assault
- Patricia A. Muffly
- Thomas W. Brosious
- Jerrold C. Roush
- 'The Big House' turns 90
- Newspaper article solves mafia mystery for Kulpmont man
- Sarah S. Eberly
- Schlegel-Culver launches state Senate campaign
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.