MIFFLINBURG — Dan Lichtel, Mifflinburg Area School District superintendent, told school directors this week that graduation will be moving indoors.
The ceremony, still scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, will be in the intermediate school rather than the football field as initially announced. Each student will still be eligible for 10 tickets for friends and family members.
The district noted that all attendees will be asked to wear a facial mask when entering the school.
Seniors will be allowed to remove masks when receiving their diplomas and when giving speeches during the graduation ceremony.
