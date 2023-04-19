TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School has named its Students of the Month for April and May.
Penn Patten has been named the April Outstanding Senior. The son of Thomas Patten and Catherine Hastings, Penn is active in National Honor Society, Student Council, track, soccer and Boy Scouts.
Following high school, he plans to attend college to major in computer engineering.
Jainie Hanford has been named the April Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Joe Hanford, and Carie and Jamie Cutchall.
She is involved with LYCO Health Careers, soccer and her church youth group.
After graduation, she plans to study for a licensed practical nursing degree through the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.
Kara Hoffman, the daughter of Kipton and Tamara Hoffman, has been named the April Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
She is involved with Drama Club, choir, musicals and the JesVic 5K. After high school, Kara plans to study fashion design at Lasell University.
Luke Heddings has been named the April Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month. He is the son of Jim and Becky Heddings.
Luke is involved with automotive technology, welding and fabrication, small gas engines and Boy Scout Troop 622.
Following high school, he plans to complete a five-year apprenticeship to become a journeyman pipe fitter through the Local 520 Plumbing and Pipefitting Union.
Audrey Shipman has been named the May Outstanding Senior. She is the daughter of Michael and Sarah Shipman.
Audrey is a member of Student Council, Spanish Club and National Honor Society. After high school, she plans to pursue a degree in marine science at Florida Gulf Coast University.
Gavin Hormell, the son of Ben Hormell and Amiee Noviello, has been named the May Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
He is involved with National Honor Society, Student Council and soccer. Gavin plans attend college to major in computer science.
Trent Balzer has been named the May Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month. He is the son of David and Melania Balzer.
Trent is involved in baseball, and after high school plans to major in mechanical engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology.
