DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A search warrant released Saturday afternoon by District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, details the events leading up to the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old Delaware Township man.
Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Jonathan Wooster issued a press release Saturday morning which said troopers responded at Friday to a reported 9-1-1 hangup call at 7720 Route 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
As troopers arrived on scene, Wooster said William Kradlak Jr. exited the home.
“After a brief standoff, (Kradlak) fired on responding troopers,” Wooster said. “Troopers returned fire, fatally wounding Kradlak.”
The search warrant was filed by Tpr. Jessica Naschke, who is assigned to the Troop F Criminal Investigation Unit.
At 2:33 p.m. Friday, Naschke said police were advised of a 9-1-1 hangup call originating from 7720 State Route 44.
Tpr. William D. Davis III arrived at the home at 3:02 p.m., Naschke wrote.
“Kradlak opened the door and enough to display half of his body,” she added.
At that point, Kradlak allegedly told Davis he could not speak to the homeowner, later identified as Kradlak’s half-brother, Dirk Van Heiningen.
“It was at this time Kradlak began to shift his body and (the trooper) heard what he thought was Kradlak removing a firearm from his waistband,” Naschke wrote.
According to the search warrant, Davis heard a clicking which he associated to be the sound of a firearm’s safety being turned from the off to on position.
At this time, the search warrant said Van Heiningen exited the home and Davis saw Kradlak holding a semi-automatic handgun. Van Heiningen told Davis he was in good health, and refused to identify Kradlak.
After exiting the property, Naschke wrote in the search warrant that troopers consulted with Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner, who approved filing aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer charges against Kradlak. In addition, Skinner requested that a search of the residence be conducted for firearms.
Naschke said she was speaking on the phone with Davis at 3:49 p.m. He advised witnessing Van Heiningen exiting the home, and placing a walker inside of a Toyota Camry. Van Heiningen then got into the driver’s side of the car.
Davis also reported witnessing Kradlak leave the home in possession of a duffle bag “large enough to hold a rifle.”
The warrant said Kradlak placed the duffle bag in the back seat and got in the front passenger seat. As the vehicle pulled out of the driveway, Davis conducted a traffic stop.
Naschke said Davis kept an open phone line with her as he conducted the traffic stop.
“This gave me the ability to overhear part of the incident,” Naschke wrote.
She added that Davis was heard giving verbal commands, including “get out of the car,” “get down” and “show me your hands.”
The search warrant said Davis was then heard saying “he’s holding a gun, he hasn’t pointed at me yet,” followed by “shots fired.”
Naschke said she spoke at 4 p.m. with Susquehanna Emergency Services Paramedic Supervisor Michael Magyar, who said upon his arrival EMTs and other medical personnel were providing medical care to Kradlak.
At 4:41 p.m., Naschke said paramedic Carly Stahl spoke with Evangelical Community Hospital, which advised medics to cease administering life-saving efforts to Kradlak. He was pronounced dead at that time.
The home was secured, with troopers filing for a search warrant for it and the Camry.
“While inside the residence, a makeshift video production studio was observed in the basement, and a metal chain-like style outfit was observed in an upstairs bedroom closet,” Naschke wrote. “In addition, multiple firearms were located throughout the residence.”
The release issued by Wooster said troopers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave, in keeping with department regulations.
Wooster said a joint investigation is being conducted by the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office and state police.
