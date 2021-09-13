Mifflinburg Wildcats (2-1, 2-1 HAC-II)

Aug. 27 DANVILLE L 42-7

Sept. 3 CENTRAL COLUMBIA W 28-0

Sept. 10 at Midd-West W 48-7

Sept. 17 at Hughesville

Sept. 24 SHAMOKIN

Oct. 1 at Milton

Oct. 8 at Montoursville

Oct. 15 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN

Oct. 22 SHIKELLAMY

Oct. 29 at Lewisburg

 

MIFFLINBURG

Score by quarters

Opponent    13 15 13 8 - 49

Mifflinburg  28 28 20 7 - 83

Team statistics

Mifflinburg Opponent

First downs 47  37

Rushing att-yds 100-570  80-411 

Passing yards 534 283 

Passing comp-att-int 32-55-4  27-53-3 

Fumbles-lost 10-3 8-4

Penalties-yards 18-161  17-89 

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Troy Dressler 23-65, 2TD; Andrew Diehl 19-110; Carter Breed 26-263, 2TD; Brian Reeder 8-28; Aaron Hackenburg 1-(-2); Radwill Susan 1-0; Leroy Simpson 6-21 2TD; Gabe Steler 3-24; Team 2(-7).

PASSING: Dressler 32-55-4, 534 yards, 4TDs.

RECEIVING: Diehl 7-131, 2TDs; Cannon Griffith 7-97; Zach Wertman 6-110; Jacob Bingaman 7-122, TD; Breed 10-452.

 

Hughesville Spartans (0-3, 0-1 HAC-III)

Aug. 27 MONTGOMERY L 20-7

Sept. 3 MOUNT CARMEL L 48-20

Sept. 11 at Danville L 51-7

Sept. 17 MIFFLINBURG

Sept. 24 at Warrior Run

Oct. 1 ATHENS

Oct. 8 at Bloomsburg

Oct. 15 at Southern Columbia

Oct. 22 LOYALSOCK

Oct. 29 at Muncy

