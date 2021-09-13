Mifflinburg Wildcats (2-1, 2-1 HAC-II)
Aug. 27 DANVILLE L 42-7
Sept. 3 CENTRAL COLUMBIA W 28-0
Sept. 10 at Midd-West W 48-7
Sept. 17 at Hughesville
Sept. 24 SHAMOKIN
Oct. 1 at Milton
Oct. 8 at Montoursville
Oct. 15 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN
Oct. 22 SHIKELLAMY
Oct. 29 at Lewisburg
MIFFLINBURG
Score by quarters
Opponent 13 15 13 8 - 49
Mifflinburg 28 28 20 7 - 83
Team statistics
Mifflinburg Opponent
First downs 47 37
Rushing att-yds 100-570 80-411
Passing yards 534 283
Passing comp-att-int 32-55-4 27-53-3
Fumbles-lost 10-3 8-4
Penalties-yards 18-161 17-89
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Troy Dressler 23-65, 2TD; Andrew Diehl 19-110; Carter Breed 26-263, 2TD; Brian Reeder 8-28; Aaron Hackenburg 1-(-2); Radwill Susan 1-0; Leroy Simpson 6-21 2TD; Gabe Steler 3-24; Team 2(-7).
PASSING: Dressler 32-55-4, 534 yards, 4TDs.
RECEIVING: Diehl 7-131, 2TDs; Cannon Griffith 7-97; Zach Wertman 6-110; Jacob Bingaman 7-122, TD; Breed 10-452.
Hughesville Spartans (0-3, 0-1 HAC-III)
Aug. 27 MONTGOMERY L 20-7
Sept. 3 MOUNT CARMEL L 48-20
Sept. 11 at Danville L 51-7
Sept. 17 MIFFLINBURG
Sept. 24 at Warrior Run
Oct. 1 ATHENS
Oct. 8 at Bloomsburg
Oct. 15 at Southern Columbia
Oct. 22 LOYALSOCK
Oct. 29 at Muncy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.