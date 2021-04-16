Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: ToyotaCare 250
Track: Richmond Raceway (oval, .75 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Derrari (road course, 3 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Toyota Owners 400
Track: Richmond Raceway (oval, .75 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., Fox
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Honda Grand Prix of Alabama
Track: Barber Motorsports Park (2.38 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.