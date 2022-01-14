Chili Bowl Midget Nationals winners

1987 Rich Vogler

1988 Scott Hatton

1989 Sammy Swindell

1990 Johnny Heydenrich

1991 Lealand McSpadden

1992 Sammy Swindell

1993 Dave Blaney

1994 Andy Hillenburg

1995 Donnie Beechler

1996 Sammy Swindell

1997 Billy Boat

1998 Sammy Swindell

1999 Dan Boorse

2000 Cory Kruesman

2001 Jay Drake

2002 Tony Stewart

2003 Dan Boorse

2004 Cory Kruseman

2005 Tracy Hines

2006 Tim McCreadie

2007 Tony Stewart

2008 Damion Gardner

2009 Sammy Swindell

2010 Kevin Swindell

2011 Kevin Swindell

2012 Kevin Swindell

2013 Kevin Swindell

2014 Bryan Clauson

2015 Rico Abreu

2016 Rico Abreu

2017 Christopher Bell

2018 Christopher Bell

2019 Christopher Bell

2020 Kyle Larson

2021 Kyle Larson

