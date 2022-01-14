Chili Bowl Midget Nationals winners
1987 Rich Vogler
1988 Scott Hatton
1989 Sammy Swindell
1990 Johnny Heydenrich
1991 Lealand McSpadden
1992 Sammy Swindell
1993 Dave Blaney
1994 Andy Hillenburg
1995 Donnie Beechler
1996 Sammy Swindell
1997 Billy Boat
1998 Sammy Swindell
1999 Dan Boorse
2000 Cory Kruesman
2001 Jay Drake
2002 Tony Stewart
2003 Dan Boorse
2004 Cory Kruseman
2005 Tracy Hines
2006 Tim McCreadie
2007 Tony Stewart
2008 Damion Gardner
2009 Sammy Swindell
2010 Kevin Swindell
2011 Kevin Swindell
2012 Kevin Swindell
2013 Kevin Swindell
2014 Bryan Clauson
2015 Rico Abreu
2016 Rico Abreu
2017 Christopher Bell
2018 Christopher Bell
2019 Christopher Bell
2020 Kyle Larson
2021 Kyle Larson
