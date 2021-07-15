MILTON — A replica railcar which stood for decades as a symbol of the once bustling industry in Milton will be returning to the community.
Milton Borough Council on Wednesday approved a request from the Milton Historical Society to allow the replica to be placed under an existing railroad canopy located next to the Milton Police Department. The approval was contingent on the historical society signing an agreement to maintain the site.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the society will be raising funds to bring the railcar back to Milton, and to maintain the site.
John Gummo, of Beech Creek, recently completed — at his own expense — the restoration of the railcar, which stood for decades along North Arch Street, at the entrance of the now shuttered ACF Industries facility.
Previously, Gummo explained that he worked with Steve Everitt — a former longtime employee of ACF Industries — to obtain the railcar from the company after it closed in 2019. Gummo said the replica was built in the 1970s to showcase the earliest railcars built by the company.
Gummo estimates he spent $20,000 to restore the railcar.
Tim Bittner, president of the Milton Historical Society, attended the meeting and thanked council for approving a home for the railcar.
“I think it’s a win-win situation,” he said. “It’s a great part of our local background.”
He also offered thanks to Gummo for his work restoring the railcar.
Council appointed Ruben Medina to fill a vacant Ward 4 seat on council, through the end of the year. Medina, who has lived in Milton for eight years and graduated from Warrior Run High School in 2006, was the only applicant for the position. He’s also the only candidate on the ballot to fill the seat in the November election.
The seat became available when Mark Shearer resigned to fill the mayor position, left vacant by the recent passing of Ed Nelson.
Council accepted Shearer’s resignation from the Planning Commission, noting that he was appointed to the commission as a representative of council and is no longer a council member. Dale Pfeil was appointed to fill the position, through the end of the year.
Novinger announced the Milton Community Pool will be closing Aug. 7 for the season, due to the majority of pool staff being involved in school sporting activities and unable to work due to practice commitments.
She also noted the pool had “some major mechanical issues” this season, which have been well managed by the Department of Public Works.
Novinger reported she recently received an update to the Sunshine Law, which now requires governmental entities to post an agenda at least 24 hours prior to the start of each meeting.
In other business, council approved:
• The Milton Fire Police to assist with the Mifflinburg Fire Department’s carnival, July 29-31.
• The Milton Rotary Club to host the annual Harvest Festival Bike race Sept. 11.
• A handicap parking space to be installed at 228 Hepburn St.
• No longer offering its meetings via Zoom.
