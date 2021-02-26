PITTSBURGH (AP) — The former administrator of a western Pennsylvania nursing home directed staffers to falsify records to make it appear the facility met federal and state staffing requirements, according to federal prosecutors.
Susan Gilbert, 60, of Lawrence, was indicted Wednesday on charges of conspiracy, health care fraud and obstruction of a federal audit. She could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, and it wasn’t known Thursday if she has retained an attorney.
Federal investigators say Gilbert, who worked at the Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, and other conspirators deprived clients of patient care by using inflated nursing hours, falsified timecards and other schemes. They say the conspiracy ran from October 2018 to February 2020.
The indictment, which was made public Thursday, comes nearly six months after FBI agents served a search warrant on the nursing home and the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, both of which are owned by the same group, known as Comprehensive Healthcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.