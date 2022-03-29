Rolling roadblocks planned
ALLENWOOD — Motorists who travel Route 15 in Gregg and White Deer Townships, Union County, are advised of rolling roadblocks for utility work.
Today, MJ Electric, will be pulling utility wires across Route 15, between Allenwood and White Deer. Motorists can expect a series of 15-minute rolling roadblocks where work is being performed. Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and noon, weather permitting.
Egg hunt April 9
WATSONTOWN — The seventh annual Kevin Johnson Memorial Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Watsontown Memorial Park.
The hunt is for children up to age 12. In the event of inclement weather, the hunt will be held Saturday, April 16.
Community egg hunt
MILLMONT — A community Easter egg hunt will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
Bingo to benefit Mostly Mutts
MILTON — Lottery Ticket Bingo, to benefit Mostly Mutts No Kill Animal Shelter, will be held Saturday, April 9, at 975 Carpenter Road, Milton. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
To purchase advance tickets, call Marian Nelson at 570-768-5333.
Easter egg drive-thru
LEWISBURG — There will be an Easter egg drive-thru starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Lewisburg American Legion, 127 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Plastic eggs, each with a prize inside, will be available as the supply lasts.
Pierogi sale
WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Guild will be holding its semi-annual pierogi sale from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, and beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market, Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
The pierogis will be made fresh that day, with potato-cheese filling.
To place an advance order, call 570-538-2155 and leave a message.
Screening scheduled
SELINSGROVE — A blood pressure and blood sugar screening will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St., Selinsgrove.
For more information, call Eunice or Chris at 570-374-4170.
Pollock dinner April 21
MILTON — The Milton Historical Society will hold its annual Gov. James Pollock Memorial Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Wynding Brook Golf Club, Route 405 north of Milton.
The program, “The Connections of Water: Learning About Milton’s History from Limestone Run,” will be presented by Bucknell University Professor Claire Campbell.
The cost to attend will be $25 per person. A check, along with an indication of whether each person will be selecting chicken, pork or lasagna for dinner, should be sent to: Valerie Bieber, 1225 Snyder Road, Milton PA 17847.
