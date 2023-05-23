Tuesday, May 23

Boys baseball

District 4 quarterfinals

Class 3A

at Bloomsburg High School

No. 5 Warrior Run vs. No. 1 Hughesville, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A

at Mansfield University

No. 4 Mifflinburg vs. No. 1 Athens, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

District 4 Class 2A first round

No. 5 Midd-West at No. 4 Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 Warrior Run at No. 3 Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Girls lacrosse

District 4 Class 2A semifinal

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Coed track and field

at Shippensburg University

PIAA Class 2A/3A Championships, 9 a.m.

Boys lacrosse

District 4 Class 2A semifinal

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Coed track and field

at Shippensburg University

PIAA Class 2A/3A Championships, 9 a.m.

