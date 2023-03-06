Churches set Lenten events
MIFFLINBURG — Christ’s United Lutheran Church of Millmont, Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church of New Berlin and First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg are holding various Lenten events and worship services throughout Union County.
For five Wednesdays, these three Lutheran churches will hold an evening meal starting at 6 p.m., followed by prayer and devotion at 7. The schedule includes: March 8, First Lutheran; March 15, Messiah Lutheran; March 22, Christ’s United; and March 29, First Lutheran.
Pot pie saleMILLMONT — A drive-thru pot pie sale will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Christ’s United Lutheran “Four Bells” Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
Ham, beef and chicken pot pie will be available.
For more information, call 570-716-5601 or email kim@4bellschurch.com.
Baked ham dinnerTURBOTVILLE — A baked ham dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 Route 44, Turbotville.
The menu will include ham, scalloped potatoes, a vegetable, dessert and a beverage.
Soup and Bake saleWATSONTOWN — A Soup and Bake Sale, along with a Stained-glass Window Tour and History, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the First Presbyterian Church, 401 Main St., Watsontown.
Roast beef dinnerMILTON — A roast beef dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Milton Masonic Temple, 117 N. Front St., Milton.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, baked corn, string beans, applesauce, cake, coffee and iced tea.
