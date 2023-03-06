Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 50F. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.