BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women’s basketball team.
The school announced the move Sunday.
Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Tickfaw, Louisiana. She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn last month.
Mulkey replaces Nikki Fargas, who stepped down earlier in the week.
Bumgarner tosses 7-inning no-no
ATLANTA (AP) — Madison Bumgarner threw a seven-inning no-hitter, an achievement that won’t count in the Major League Baseball record book but completed a dominant day of Arizona Diamondbacks pitching for a 7-0 win over the Atlanta Braves and a doubleheader sweep.
After Zac Gallen threw a one-hitter to win the opener 5-0, Bumgarner did even better.
Bumgarner casually shook hands with catcher Carson Kelly after the final out. Then the rest of the Diamondbacks joined in with the tall left-hander and the celebration livened up around the mound. Officially, Bumgarner’s gem won’t count in the list of no-hitters.
Smith-Leishman take Zurich Classic
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman outlasted Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel to win the Zurich Classic in a playoff that capped a tight and tense final round Sunday.
Smith and Leishman won with a par on their second trip up the par-5 18th after Oosthuizen pushed his tee shot into the water and missed an 11-foot par putt.
ARCA driver on a ventilator after Talladega crash
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — ARCA driver Derrick Lancaster was placed on a ventilator at an area hospital and suffered burns after an accident when his car caught fire Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, according to his wife.
Elizabeth Nunley Lancaster posted on social media that the 48-year-old driver would be on the ventilator for at least 48 hours as doctors assessed damage to his lungs.
She said Lancaster had second- and third-degree burns to both arms, his neck and his face. Elizabeth Lancaster said there were no broken bones or bleeding.
Burton takes Xfinity Series win
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Jeb Burton raced to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory when rain halted the action with 23 laps left at Talladega Superspeedway.
Burton passed cousin Harrison Burton on the inside on Lap 82 and stayed up front before a seven-car wreck forced a caution and heavy rain sent the cars to pit road. It was the third straight win at Talladega for Kaulig Racing,
Nadal wins Barcelona Open
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal saved a match point on his way to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5 to win the Barcelona Open for a record 12th time.
It was the first title of the year for the third-ranked Nadal.
It was Nadal’s seventh title in the last 10 editions of the Barcelona Open.
Kentucky claims volleyball title
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Alli Stumler had a season-high 26 kills and Kentucky won its first national championship in women’s volleyball with a four-set win over Texas.
The Wildcats had the nation’s most efficient offense this season, and with the exception of a few hiccups early in the first set and the start of the fourth, they were in top form with Stumler and sisters Madi and Avery Skinner leading the way.
After Texas forced a second match point, Stumler hammered a kill the Longhorns had no chance of handling, that ended a 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 victory.
The Wildcats ended the season 24-1.
Super League is not dead
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid’s president insists all 12 clubs that signed up for the ill-fated Super League are still bound by contract to the project.
Florentino Pérez tells Spanish sports daily AS the clubs can’t back out like some have announced.
Pérez says “the fact is, they can’t leave.” Eight of the dozen clubs have said they are out of the plan that provoked an enormous backlash by fans and authorities when announced last weekend.
Usman wins by KO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — UFC 261 returned a sense of normalcy to the sports world Saturday, with a packed house, a raucous crowd and another victory for Kamaru Usman.
Usman extended his winning streak to 18 straight by knocking out Jorge Masvidal with a right punch to the jaw early in the second round and retaining his welterweight belt.
Rose “Thug” Namajunas (11-4) stunned Zhang Weili (21-2) to take the strawweight belt.
Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (21-3) totally dominated Jessica Andrade (21-9) to retain her belt.
Former Raiders DB dead at 65
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Mike Davis, the former Raiders defensive back who made one of the most memorable interceptions in team history, has died. He was 65.
The Raiders announced Davis’ death Sunday. The team gave no details on the cause of death.
The former Colorado star was a second-round pick by the Raiders in 1977 and will always be remembered for his interception at the end of a playoff win at Cleveland on Jan. 4, 1981.
