Monday, Oct. 17
• Teen Fall Scavenger Hunt, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg.
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
• League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area Forum, noon, via Zoom. Robin Skelly will present “Affordable Health Care in PA: An Advocacy Challenge. LWVLAForum@gmail.com. ($)
Wednesday, Oct. 19
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, Lewisburg.
• Kids in the Kitchen Spooky Spider Treats, 6 to 8 p.m., Forest and Field Demo Kitchen, 1072 Alliance Park Drive, Bloomsburg. https://bit.ly/bcm-kitchenspider. ($) (R)
Friday, Oct. 21
• Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton.
• Watsontown Guild pierogi sale, 3 to 7 p.m., Lingle’s Market, Watsontown. ($)
• Floral arrangement workshop, 4 and 6 p.m., The Blooming Rooster, 30 Elm St., Milton. Benefits the Milton Public Library. bit.ly/floral-mpl. (R) ($)
Saturday, Oct. 22
• Watsontown Guild pierogi sale, 8 a.m., Lingle’s Market, Watsontown. ($)
• Central Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk, 9 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton.
• Pennsylvania Vintage Drum Show, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, 940 Route 522, Selinsgrove. 570-988-0655 or drummerboy@evenlink.net.
• Pumpkin Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Sewing Saturday, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Words of Warriors video presentation, 3 to 5 p.m., Community Arts Center, Williamsport. Interviews with local combat veterans and music by the Repasz Band.
• Haddock fish dinner, 3 to 7 p.m., Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, Washingtonville. 570-437-2178.
