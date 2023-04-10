Actor Steven Seagal is 71. Singer Terre Roche of The Roches is 70. Actor Peter MacNicol (“Numb3rs,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 69. Bassist Steven Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs is 66. Singer-producer Babyface is 65. Musician Brian Setzer (Stray Cats) is 64. Singer Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves is 63. Drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander of Primus is 58. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 56. Comedian Orlando Jones is 55. Guitarist Mike Mushok of Staind is 54. Rapper Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest is 53. Actor David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) is 48. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 44. Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 42. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton (“Downton Abbey”) is 42. Actor Chyler Leigh (“Supergirl,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 41. Bassist Andrew Dost of fun is 40. Actor Ryan Merriman (“The Pretender”) is 40. Singer-actor Mandy Moore (“This is Us”) is 39. Actor Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”) is 38. Actor Shay Mitchell (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 36. Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”) is 35. Country singer Maren Morris is 33. Singer-actor AJ Michalka of Aly and AJ is 32. Actor Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 31. Actor Sofia Carson (“Descendants”) is 30. Actor Ruby Jerins (“Nurse Jackie”) is 25.
