National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 134 44 Miami 1 3 0 .250 62 109 N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 47 94 New England 1 3 0 .250 71 70
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 95 111 Houston 1 3 0 .250 67 116 Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97 Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92 Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75 Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 100 67 Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 67 93
West
W L T Pct PF PA Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72 Denver 3 1 0 .750 83 49 L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60 Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 134 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 3 1 0 .750 126 97 Washington 2 2 0 .500 101 122 N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 83 95 Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 94 106
South
W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 1 0 .750 97 66 Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 122 105 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 94 69 Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 78 128
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 95 100 Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 91 Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 94 92 Detroit 0 4 0 .000 81 119
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 4 0 0 1.000 140 85 L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 115 99 San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 102 Seattle 2 2 0 .500 103 100
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 40, Houston 0 Chicago 24, Detroit 14 Cleveland 14, Minnesota 7 Dallas 36, Carolina 28 Indianapolis 27, Miami 17 Kansas City 42, Philadelphia 30 N.Y. Giants 27, New Orleans 21, OT N.Y. Jets 27, Tennessee 24, OT Washington 34, Atlanta 30 Arizona 37, L.A. Rams 20 Seattle 28, San Francisco 21 Baltimore 23, Denver 7 Green Bay 27, Pittsburgh 17 Tampa Bay 19, New England 17
Monday’s Games
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10
N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 9:30 a.m. Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. New England at Houston, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.
College football
EAST Bryant 36, Brown 29 Bucknell 21, Cornell 10 Colgate 28, Georgetown 21 Delaware 20, Albany (NY) 15 Delaware St. 33, Wagner 27, 2OT Duquesne 37, Merrimack 14 Fordham 42, Lafayette 41 Harvard 38, Holy Cross 13 Howard 22, Sacred Heart 17 James Madison 23, New Hampshire 21 Monmouth (NJ) 54, Gardner-Webb 17 Navy 34, UCF 30 Ohio St. 52, Rutgers 13 Penn St. 24, Indiana 0 Princeton 24, Columbia 7 Rhode Island 27, Stony Brook 20 St. Francis (Pa.) 27, Morgan St. 14 Temple 34, Memphis 31 Texas Tech 23, West Virginia 20 Toledo 45, Umass 7 W. Michigan 24, Buffalo 17 Yale 34, Lehigh 0 SOUTH Alabama 42, Mississippi 21 Appalachian St. 45, Georgia St. 16 Auburn 24, LSU 19 Campbell 48, North Alabama 31 Chattanooga 45, W. Carolina 17 Clemson 19, Boston College 13 Coastal Carolina 59, Louisiana-Monroe 6 Davidson 35, Stetson 28 E. Kentucky 20, Tarleton St. 3 ETSU 27, Wofford 21 East Carolina 52, Tulane 29 Elon 20, Richmond 7 FAU 58, FIU 21 Florida A&M 28, Alabama St. 0 Florida St. 33, Syracuse 30 Georgia 37, Arkansas 0 Georgia Southern 59, Arkansas St. 33 Grambling St. 37, Alabama A&M 28 Incarnate Word 38, Northwestern St. 27 Kennesaw St. 31, Jacksonville St. 6 Kentucky 20, Florida 13 Liberty 36, UAB 12 Louisiana-Lafayette 20, South Alabama 18 MVSU 17, NC Central 16 Mercer 45, Samford 42 Middle Tennessee 34, Marshall 28 Morehead St. 45, Dayton 38, OT Murray St. 22, E. Illinois 6 NC A&T 41, Robert Morris 14 NC State 34, Louisiana Tech 27 Nicholls 48, Houston Baptist 17 Norfolk St. 47, Hampton 44, OT North Carolina 38, Duke 7 Pittsburgh 52, Georgia Tech 21 SC State 42, Bethune-Cookman 35 SE Louisiana 38, McNeese St. 35 South Carolina 23, Troy 14 Tennessee St. 24, Austin Peay 22 Tennessee Tech 28, SE Missouri 17 The Citadel 35, VMI 24 Vanderbilt 30, Uconn 28 Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34 MIDWEST Ball St. 28, Army 16 Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13 Drake 6, Butler 3 Illinois 24, Charlotte 14 Iowa St. 59, Kansas 7 Kent St. 27, Bowling Green 20 Marist 27, Valparaiso 24, OT Miami (Ohio) 28, Cent. Michigan 17 Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17 Michigan St. 48, W. Kentucky 31 Minnesota 20, Purdue 13 Missouri St. 41, Illinois St. 20 N. Dakota St. 16, North Dakota 10 N. Illinois 27, E. Michigan 20 N. Iowa 34, Youngstown St. 7 Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7 Ohio 34, Akron 17 Oklahoma 37, Kansas St. 31 S. Dakota St. 55, Dixie St. 7 S. Illinois 31, W. Illinois 30, OT South Dakota 38, Indiana St. 10 Tennessee 62, Missouri 24 SOUTHWEST Cent. Arkansas 42, Abilene Christian 21 Mississippi St. 26, Texas A&M 22 Oklahoma St. 24, Baylor 14 Rice 24, Southern Miss. 19 SMU 41, South Florida 17 Sam Houston St. 21, Stephen F. Austin 20 Texas 32, TCU 27 Texas Southern 69, North American Stallions 0 UTEP 28, Old Dominion 21 UTSA 24, UNLV 17 FAR WEST Air Force 38, New Mexico 10 Arizona St. 42, UCLA 23 E. Washington 34, Montana 28 Hawaii 27, Fresno St. 24 Montana St. 40, N. Colorado 7 N. Arizona 48, Idaho St. 17 Nevada 41, Boise St. 31 Oregon St. 27, Washington 24 Portland St. 20, S. Utah 13 San Diego 27, St. Thomas (Minn.) 24 San Jose St. 37, New Mexico St. 31 Southern Cal 37, Colorado 14 Stanford 31, Oregon 24, OT UC Davis 27, Idaho 20 Washington St. 21, California 6 Weber St. 38, Cal Poly 7
Major League Baseball
Postseason glance
x-if necessary
WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 5: New York (Cole 16-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 11-9) (ESPN), 8:08 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6: St. Louis (Wainwright 17-7) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4) (TBS), 8:10 p.m.
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Tampa Bay vs. Boston-New York winner
Thursday, Oct. 7 Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1 or MLB) Friday, Oct. 8 Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1 or MLB) Sunday, Oct. 10 Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner (FS1 or MLB) x-Monday, Oct. 11 Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner (FS1 or MLB) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13 Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1)
Houston vs. Chicago
Thursday, Oct. 7 Chicago at Houston (McCullers 13-5) (FS1 or MLB) Friday, Oct. 8 Chicago at Houston (FS1 or MLB) Sunday, Oct. 10 Houston at Chicago (FS1 or MLB) x-Monday, Oct. 11 Houston at Chicago (FS1 or MLB) x-Wednesday, Oct. Chicago at Houston (FS1)
National League-
San Francisco vs. Los Angeles-St. Louis winner
Friday, Oct. 8 Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 9 Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (TBS) Monday, Oct. 11 San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner (TBS) x-Tuesday, Oct. 12 San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14 Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (TBS)
Milwaukee vs. Atlanta
Friday, Oct. 8 Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5) (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 9 Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS) Monday, Oct. 11 Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS) x-Tuesday, Oct. 12 Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14 Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 88 73 .547 _ Philadelphia 82 80 .506 6½ New York 77 85 .475 11½ Miami 67 95 .414 21½ Washington 65 97 .401 23½
Central Division
W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 95 67 .586 _ y-St. Louis 90 72 .556 5 Cincinnati 83 79 .512 12 Chicago 71 91 .438 24 Pittsburgh 61 101 .377 34
West Division
W L Pct GB x-San Francisco 107 55 .660 _ y-Los Angeles 106 56 .654 1 San Diego 79 83 .488 28 Colorado 74 87 .460 32½ Arizona 52 110 .321 55 x-clinched division y-clinched wild card
Saturday’s Games
San Diego 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings Boston 5, Washington 3 Miami 3, Philadelphia 1 Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 6 Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 5 Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5 Arizona 11, Colorado 2 L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 3
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2, 7 innings Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0 Miami 5, Philadelphia 4 San Francisco 11, San Diego 4 Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 3 L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 3 Arizona 5, Colorado 4 Boston 7, Washington 5
Monday’s Games
Tuesday’s Games
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 100 62 .617 _ y-Boston 92 70 .568 8 y-New York 92 70 .568 8 Toronto 91 71 .562 9 Baltimore 52 110 .321 48
Central Division
W L Pct GB x-Chicago 93 69 .574 _ Cleveland 80 82 .494 13 Detroit 77 85 .475 16 Kansas City 74 88 .457 19 Minnesota 73 89 .451 20
West Division
W L Pct GB x-Houston 95 67 .586 _ Seattle 90 72 .556 5 Oakland 86 76 .531 9 Los Angeles 77 85 .475 18 Texas 60 102 .370 35 x-clinched division y-clinched wild card
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2 Toronto 10, Baltimore 1 Boston 5, Washington 3 Texas 7, Cleveland 2 Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0 Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4 Houston 10, Oakland 4 Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 4
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Texas 0 Houston 7, Oakland 6 N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0 Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3 Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2 Toronto 12, Baltimore 4 Boston 7, Washington 5 L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
Tuesday’s Games
