National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 134 44

Miami 1 3 0 .250 62 109

N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 47 94

New England 1 3 0 .250 71 70

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 95 111

Houston 1 3 0 .250 67 116

Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97

Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92

Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75

Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 100 67

Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 67 93

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72

Denver 3 1 0 .750 83 49

L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60

Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 134 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 3 1 0 .750 126 97

Washington 2 2 0 .500 101 122

N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 83 95

Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 94 106

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 3 1 0 .750 97 66

Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 122 105

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 94 69

Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 78 128

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 95 100

Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 91

Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 94 92

Detroit 0 4 0 .000 81 119

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 4 0 0 1.000 140 85

L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 115 99

San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 102

Seattle 2 2 0 .500 103 100

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 40, Houston 0

Chicago 24, Detroit 14

Cleveland 14, Minnesota 7

Dallas 36, Carolina 28

Indianapolis 27, Miami 17

Kansas City 42, Philadelphia 30

N.Y. Giants 27, New Orleans 21, OT

N.Y. Jets 27, Tennessee 24, OT

Washington 34, Atlanta 30

Arizona 37, L.A. Rams 20

Seattle 28, San Francisco 21

Baltimore 23, Denver 7

Green Bay 27, Pittsburgh 17

Tampa Bay 19, New England 17

Monday's Games

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Houston, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

College football

EAST

Bryant 36, Brown 29

Bucknell 21, Cornell 10

Colgate 28, Georgetown 21

Delaware 20, Albany (NY) 15

Delaware St. 33, Wagner 27, 2OT

Duquesne 37, Merrimack 14

Fordham 42, Lafayette 41

Harvard 38, Holy Cross 13

Howard 22, Sacred Heart 17

James Madison 23, New Hampshire 21

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Gardner-Webb 17

Navy 34, UCF 30

Ohio St. 52, Rutgers 13

Penn St. 24, Indiana 0

Princeton 24, Columbia 7

Rhode Island 27, Stony Brook 20

St. Francis (Pa.) 27, Morgan St. 14

Temple 34, Memphis 31

Texas Tech 23, West Virginia 20

Toledo 45, Umass 7

W. Michigan 24, Buffalo 17

Yale 34, Lehigh 0

SOUTH

Alabama 42, Mississippi 21

Appalachian St. 45, Georgia St. 16

Auburn 24, LSU 19

Campbell 48, North Alabama 31

Chattanooga 45, W. Carolina 17

Clemson 19, Boston College 13

Coastal Carolina 59, Louisiana-Monroe 6

Davidson 35, Stetson 28

E. Kentucky 20, Tarleton St. 3

ETSU 27, Wofford 21

East Carolina 52, Tulane 29

Elon 20, Richmond 7

FAU 58, FIU 21

Florida A&M 28, Alabama St. 0

Florida St. 33, Syracuse 30

Georgia 37, Arkansas 0

Georgia Southern 59, Arkansas St. 33

Grambling St. 37, Alabama A&M 28

Incarnate Word 38, Northwestern St. 27

Kennesaw St. 31, Jacksonville St. 6

Kentucky 20, Florida 13

Liberty 36, UAB 12

Louisiana-Lafayette 20, South Alabama 18

MVSU 17, NC Central 16

Mercer 45, Samford 42

Middle Tennessee 34, Marshall 28

Morehead St. 45, Dayton 38, OT

Murray St. 22, E. Illinois 6

NC A&T 41, Robert Morris 14

NC State 34, Louisiana Tech 27

Nicholls 48, Houston Baptist 17

Norfolk St. 47, Hampton 44, OT

North Carolina 38, Duke 7

Pittsburgh 52, Georgia Tech 21

SC State 42, Bethune-Cookman 35

SE Louisiana 38, McNeese St. 35

South Carolina 23, Troy 14

Tennessee St. 24, Austin Peay 22

Tennessee Tech 28, SE Missouri 17

The Citadel 35, VMI 24

Vanderbilt 30, Uconn 28

Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34

MIDWEST

Ball St. 28, Army 16

Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13

Drake 6, Butler 3

Illinois 24, Charlotte 14

Iowa St. 59, Kansas 7

Kent St. 27, Bowling Green 20

Marist 27, Valparaiso 24, OT

Miami (Ohio) 28, Cent. Michigan 17

Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17

Michigan St. 48, W. Kentucky 31

Minnesota 20, Purdue 13

Missouri St. 41, Illinois St. 20

N. Dakota St. 16, North Dakota 10

N. Illinois 27, E. Michigan 20

N. Iowa 34, Youngstown St. 7

Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7

Ohio 34, Akron 17

Oklahoma 37, Kansas St. 31

S. Dakota St. 55, Dixie St. 7

S. Illinois 31, W. Illinois 30, OT

South Dakota 38, Indiana St. 10

Tennessee 62, Missouri 24

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 42, Abilene Christian 21

Mississippi St. 26, Texas A&M 22

Oklahoma St. 24, Baylor 14

Rice 24, Southern Miss. 19

SMU 41, South Florida 17

Sam Houston St. 21, Stephen F. Austin 20

Texas 32, TCU 27

Texas Southern 69, North American Stallions 0

UTEP 28, Old Dominion 21

UTSA 24, UNLV 17

FAR WEST

Air Force 38, New Mexico 10

Arizona St. 42, UCLA 23

E. Washington 34, Montana 28

Hawaii 27, Fresno St. 24

Montana St. 40, N. Colorado 7

N. Arizona 48, Idaho St. 17

Nevada 41, Boise St. 31

Oregon St. 27, Washington 24

Portland St. 20, S. Utah 13

San Diego 27, St. Thomas (Minn.) 24

San Jose St. 37, New Mexico St. 31

Southern Cal 37, Colorado 14

Stanford 31, Oregon 24, OT

UC Davis 27, Idaho 20

Washington St. 21, California 6

Weber St. 38, Cal Poly 7

Major League Baseball

Postseason glance

x-if necessary

WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 5: New York (Cole 16-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 11-9) (ESPN), 8:08 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6: St. Louis (Wainwright 17-7) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4) (TBS), 8:10 p.m.

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Tampa Bay vs. Boston-New York winner

Thursday, Oct. 7 Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1 or MLB)

Friday, Oct. 8 Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1 or MLB)

Sunday, Oct. 10 Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 11 Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13 Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1)

Houston vs. Chicago

Thursday, Oct. 7 Chicago at Houston (McCullers 13-5) (FS1 or MLB)

Friday, Oct. 8 Chicago at Houston (FS1 or MLB)

Sunday, Oct. 10 Houston at Chicago (FS1 or MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 11 Houston at Chicago (FS1 or MLB)

x-Wednesday, Oct. Chicago at Houston (FS1)

National League-

San Francisco vs. Los Angeles-St. Louis winner

Friday, Oct. 8 Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 9 Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11 San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12 San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14 Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (TBS)

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta

Friday, Oct. 8 Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5) (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 9 Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11 Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12 Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14 Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 88 73 .547 _

Philadelphia 82 80 .506 6½

New York 77 85 .475 11½

Miami 67 95 .414 21½

Washington 65 97 .401 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 95 67 .586 _

y-St. Louis 90 72 .556 5

Cincinnati 83 79 .512 12

Chicago 71 91 .438 24

Pittsburgh 61 101 .377 34

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-San Francisco 107 55 .660 _

y-Los Angeles 106 56 .654 1

San Diego 79 83 .488 28

Colorado 74 87 .460 32½

Arizona 52 110 .321 55

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Saturday's Games

San Diego 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Boston 5, Washington 3

Miami 3, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 6

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5

Arizona 11, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 3

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2, 7 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 5, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 11, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 5, Colorado 4

Boston 7, Washington 5

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Tampa Bay 100 62 .617 _

y-Boston 92 70 .568 8

y-New York 92 70 .568 8

Toronto 91 71 .562 9

Baltimore 52 110 .321 48

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Chicago 93 69 .574 _

Cleveland 80 82 .494 13

Detroit 77 85 .475 16

Kansas City 74 88 .457 19

Minnesota 73 89 .451 20

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 95 67 .586 _

Seattle 90 72 .556 5

Oakland 86 76 .531 9

Los Angeles 77 85 .475 18

Texas 60 102 .370 35

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 10, Baltimore 1

Boston 5, Washington 3

Texas 7, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4

Houston 10, Oakland 4

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 4

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 0

Houston 7, Oakland 6

N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 12, Baltimore 4

Boston 7, Washington 5

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:08 p.m.

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to Worcester (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Zack Greinke from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Reid Detmers from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Reinstated LHP Junior Guerra from the 10-day IL. Placed RF Taylor Ward on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Jhonathan Diaz to to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred 1B Luke Voit from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed INF DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Luis Gil from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Brody Koemer to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Matt Bush from the 60-day IL. Designated LHP Wes Benjamin for assignment. Optioned Glenn Otto to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Tucker Davidson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL. Transferred 1B Alfonso Rivas from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Tyler Payne from Iowa (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHPs Justin Lawrence and Antonio Santos from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Optioned 2B Rio Ruiz to Albuquerque. Designated RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Pablo Lopez from the 60-day IL. Transferred 1B Jesus Aguilar from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Sean Guenther on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Jake Cousins to Nashville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Sammy Long to Sacramento. LHP Jose Quintana has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Joan Adon from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed SS Luis Garcia on the 10-day IL.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Sent C Mathias Emilio Pettersen and LW Jakob Pelletier to Stockton (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Waived Cs Cooper Marody and Seth Griffith. Sent Ds Philip Broberg, Filip Berglund and G Ilya Konovalov to Bakersfield (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Released C J.C. Beaudin and D Tobie Bisson. Sent D Corey Schueneman to Laval (AHL). Agreed to a three-year contract extension with C Jake Evans. Waived LW Brandon Baddock, Cs Laurent Dauphin, Jean-Sebastien Dea and G Michael McNiven.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Sent LW Grant Mismash, C Patrick Harper, D Marc Del Gaizo and G Tomas Vomacka to Milwaukee (AHL). Released Fs Robert Carpenter, Joseph LaBate, Mitch McLain, Cole Schneider, Zach Solow, Ds Xavier Bouchard, Jake McLaughlin and G Parker Gahagen from tryouts. Waived C Anthony Richard.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed D Mason Geertsen off waivers. Waived D Brian Flynn and D Robbie Russo. Sent D Nate Schnarr to Utica (AHL). Assigned RW Chase Stillman to Sudbury (OHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Sent Ds Braden Schneider, Matthew Robertson, Gs Tyler Wall, Adam Huska, RW Lauri Pajuniemi to Hartford (AHL). Assigned LW William Cuylle to Windsor (OHL). Waived C Greg McKegg.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned C Zack Ostapchuk to Vancouver (WHL). Reinstated C Ridly Greig from suspension and assigned to Brandon (WHL). Sent LWs Egor Sokolov, Cole Reinhardt, Ds Lassi Thomson, Maxence Guenette, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jonathan Aspirot, C Mark Kastelic and G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL). Waived RWs Kole Sherwood, Pontus Aberg and D Dillon Heatherington.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived D Tommy Cross.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Waived Ds Sean Day, Darren Raddysh, C Gabriel Dumont and LW Charles Hudon.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Waived Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.