WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) recently announced the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded funds for two projects in Central Pennsylvania.
The Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corporation (CPWDC) was awarded $1 million for the Reboot Workforce Program: Recovery at Work in Central Pennsylvania. In partnership with Geisinger and SEDA Council of Governments (SEDA-COG), CPWDC will use these funds to address the opioid epidemic by providing workforce preparation and training services to individuals in recovery and ultimately reintegrate them back into the workforce.
Other local, state and federal sources contributed an additional $1.1 million to the project.
Union County was awarded $2.5 million for the four-county Central Pennsylvania Rural Broadband Deployment Implementation Project. This grant will help bring high speed internet service to underserved locations in Union, Clinton, Lycoming and Northumberland counties. It is expected that 20 businesses and 270 households will initially benefit from this project.
In addition to ARC’s funds, a SEDA-COG Revolving loan fund will provide $4 million and ISPs will provide $1.5 million, bringing the project total to $8 million.
