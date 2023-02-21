1965: Malcolm X was assassinated in New York City at the age of 39 by assassins identified as Black Muslims.
1988: In Baton Rouge, LA, TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart confessed to his congregation that he was guilty of an unspecified sin. He announced that he was leaving the pulpit temporarily. Swaggart had been linked to an admitted prostitute.
