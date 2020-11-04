UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Renee Muchnik, M.D., cardiologist, to the Heart and Vascular team in Williamsport, and Ingrid Ockenhouse to the Primary Care team.
Muchnik received her medical degree at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. She completed her internal medicine residency at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.Y., and her fellowship in cardiology at University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, Mass.
She will see patients at Cardiology at UPMC Williamsport, 740 High St., Suite 2001, Williamsport.
Ockenhouse received her medical degree at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, where she also completed her internship and residency in internal medicine. She has over 34 years of experience and is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Ockenhouse will see patients at UPMC Family Medicine at Montoursville, 900 Plaza Dr., Suite A, Montoursville.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcomed a new primary care physician, Matthew Wolcott, M.D., to Family Medicine of Evangelical. He serves patients in both the Middleburg and Mifflinburg practices.
As a primary care physician, Wolcott specializes in the diseases and treatment to individuals of all ages.
Wolcott received his Doctor of Allopathic Medicine from Rosalind Franklin University Medical School, North Chicago, Ill. In addition, he holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from George Mason University, a Master of Biomedical Sciences from Rosalind Franklin University Medical School, and a Master of Healthcare Administration and Management from Rosalind Franklin University Medical School. He completed his combined Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Residency at Geisinger Medical Center.
Prior to coming to Evangelical, Wolcott served as a primary care physician for pediatric and adult patients, including geriatric, at Geisinger Health System: Berwick Primary Care.
He holds memberships with the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American College of Physicians. He has taken his medical knowledge and expertise to both Peru and China through Global Health Mission Trips.
Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center
SHAMOKIN DAM — Blake Garmon, M.D., a primary care physician, has joined the Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center team in Shamokin Dam.
Garmon earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston after completing undergraduate studies in biology at Austin College. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He joins the 65 Forward team following his time as a primary care physician in central Virginia. In addition to his work in primary care, he served as a wound care physician and an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Virginia.
Garmon is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
UPMC Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed John Pellegrino, D.O., to UPMC Primary Care located at UPMC Williamsport.
Pellegrino received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency in family medicine with UPMC’s Williamsport Family Medicine Residency, Williamsport.
Pellegrino has more than 25 years of experience in family medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Pennsylvania Medical Society.
He will see patients at UPMC Primary Care located at UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St., ninth floor.
United Plate Glass
SUNBURY — United Plate Glass of Sunbury has achieved a three-year safety award for zero incidents amongst its team members.
To celebrate this team effort, leadership at United Plate Glass treated their employees to a catered company picnic, cornhole tournament, and tool rewards as a thank you for their continued commitment.
