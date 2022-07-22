Robert J. Sheatler
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise St., Turbotville, where the funeral will follow at 11.
Robert B. Swope Jr.
A memorial service will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the cemetery at Trinity United Church of Christ, Church Street, Turbotville.
Ralph L. Rawheiser
A gathering of friends will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Watson Inn, Watsontown.
