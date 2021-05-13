MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old New York man was transported to the Lehigh Valley Burn Unit following an accidental fire Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Susquehanna Valley Mall, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Michael Santillo, of Prattenburg, N.Y., sustained injuries in the fire. A faulty propane tank or faulty connection is responsible for the fire, State Police at Milton reported. Flames were vented into the cooking tent, where Santillo was cooking at the time, police noted.
