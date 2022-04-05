In 1621, the Mayflower sailed from Plymouth Colony in present-day Massachusetts on a month-long return trip to England.
In 1976, reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes died in Houston at age 70.
In 1987, Fox Broadcasting Co. made its prime-time TV debut by airing the situation comedy “Married with Children” followed by “The Tracey Ullman Show,”
