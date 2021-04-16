NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 379; 2. Martin Truex, 303; 3. Joey Logano, 302; 4. Kyle Larson, 280; 5. Ryan Blaney, 272; 6. William Byron, 270; 7. Chase Elliott, 260; 8. Kevin Harvick, 253; 9. Brad Keselowski, 244; 10. Christopher Bell, 217; 11. Kyle Busch, 212; 12. Austin Dillon, 209; 13. Ricky Stenhouse, 202; 14. Chris Buescher, 192; 15. Kurt Busch, 190; 16. Michael McDowell, 189.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 317; 2. Daniel Hemric, 275; 3. Harrison Burton, 242; 4. Justin Haley, 230; 5. Jeb Burton, 21; 6. AJ Allmendinger, 218; 7. Myatt Snider, 206; 8. Justin Allgaier, 199; 9. Jeremy Clements, 198; 10. Brandon Jones, 187; 11. Noah Gragson, 168; 12. Michael Annett.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 211; 2. Ben Rhodes, 205; 3. Sheldon Creed, 190; 4. Matt Crafton, 171; 5. Stewart Friesen, 158; 6. Austin Hill, 156; 7. Zane Smith, 137; 8. Grant Enfinger, 131; 9. Todd Gilliland, 127; 10. Austin Wayne Self, 111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.