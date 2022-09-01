Lycoming launches Class of 2026 at new student convocation

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College recently welcomed first-year and transfer students during New Student Convocation.
In keeping with a long-held tradition on campus, students marched through the David B Sykes gate and onto the Fultz Quadrangle for the customary ceremony that marks the beginning of the academic year.
For the first time since 2019, friends and families were invited to join students, faculty, and staff in the celebration of the class at the college. The Class of 2026 is comprised of 337 new students. About one-third of the class are persons of color. Nearly half are from outside of Pennsylvania, including 19 different states and nine different countries from around the world. The class is academically strong, with more than 23% in the top 10 percent of their high school classes.
Dan Miller, Ed.D., vice president for student life, provided welcome to attendees by saying, “This gathering, New Student Convocation, I think has two very significant meanings. First, it’s acknowledgement of your past achievement that led to your acceptance and ultimately your decision to enroll at the college. The second is your formal induction into this community of scholars, artists, community servants, and student athletes, and seeks to be inclusive, acknowledging diversity of race, culture, identity, and faith. We are excited to have you as the newest members of our community, and congratulations!”
Kamarie Blacksher, Class of 2023, president of the Student Senate, urged students to get involved.
“One piece of advice I would like to give you is to be bold and create an amazing experience for yourself,” she said. “Whether that means going to a softball game, going to a band performance, volunteering in the community or joining a club like the Multicultural Awareness Group or even starting a new one. Here at Lyco, there are so many ways to be involved on campus and to create memorable experiences.”
In his charge to the Class of 2026, President Kent Trachte, Ph.D., said that the students who best succeed at Lycoming learn to think deeply and act boldly.
“It happens by being open to the mentoring of our nationally recognized faculty. It occurs when you become an active learner,” he said. “It takes place when you engage in exploring new ideas and studying the pressing issues that shape our world. It happens when you evidence intellectual curiosity and seek to expand your world view. It takes place when you are hungry to learn.”
The faculty address was delivered by Rachel Hickoff-Cresko, Ed.D., associate professor of education and director of teacher education. As part of her speech, Hickoff-Cresko described an activity she models for her pre-service teachers to show how they can support children who might struggle with problem-solving activities.
The activity, called “maze moments,” provides children with strategies to be problem-solvers, particularly when they feel overwhelmed or stuck.
“I am confident that your four years will be filled with lots of joy and success,” he said. “But occasionally, you may have academic, social, and emotional ‘maze moments.’ Moments when you may feel unsure how to proceed,” she said. “I want you to think about those strategies – look ahead, reflect, try to solve your problem from a different direction, learn from your errors. Talk to others and get more information. And know, you are never alone here at Lycoming College.”
The Lycoming College Brass Ensemble, directed by William Ciabattari, Ph.D., associate professor of music and chair of the department, performed several pieces for the prelude and the processional. The Lycoming College Choir also performed a number of selections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.