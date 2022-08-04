CONNESLLSVILLE — Facebook was on fire over the weekend as a demolition crew razed the former Italian Independent Social Club and with the three-sided mural that offered a glimpse into Connellsville’s past.
The mural by Jeremy Raymer — depicting the city’s rail, Italian immigrant and coal and coke history — won awards, helped to make Connellsville a destination site along the Great Allegheny Passage.
However, the businessman who bought the building and paid to remove it from the local landscape, has a vision for the city’s future, and the West Crawford Avenue site is part of it.
Kevin Leonard, a Connellsville transplant who came from Latrobe, is not ready to reveal specifics of that plan, other than to say it will involve some retail, some eateries and “activities for people to do.”
“I don’t want to telegraph my punch,” he said, but offered another peek into it Monday.
Later this week, another West Side structure is coming down, the former Mile Marker Café & Lounge at 502 W. Crawford, said Leonard, owner of ServiceMaster Restore on Third Street.
Leonard called demolition of the Italian Independent Social Club and the mural that adorned it “unfortunate.”
Melissa Miller, his assistant, said the building was in no condition to save. Leonard said public art will be incorporated into the upcoming project.
Leonard has another project in the works near the trail. He purchased a dilapidated mansion on Third Street and had it demolished with a goal of creating a micro-resort.
He sees Connellsville as a nucleus for the area, where tourists “come here, stay here, spend money” and take day trips to such destinations as Ligonier, Fallingwater and Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
Leonard said a plan has to be formed to keep people coming in the wintertime, calling it the Achilles’ heels of local tourism.
Part of Leonard’s plan is to bring more than a project Connellsville.
“I felt, sometimes, when I first came down here, that people don’t know how to win,” he said. “They need to be shown how to win.”
When Leonard came to Connellsville 20 years ago as a kid, he viewed the city as a place where “I didn’t want to hang out too long,” even with hidden gems like East Park.
Moving back to Connellsville — wife Casey is from here — Leonard developed a different view, seeing potential in the city and a need for people who won’t quit when things get tough.
“I have three kids and I don’t want to be looking at blight, don’t want them looking at blight,” he said.
Leonard said part of the problem involves talented young people who move away.
“If we can get them to stay, it’s a whole new ballgame,” he said. “It gets me up and going.”
Leonard said many people resist change, especially when things have been bad for a long time.
“What I’m trying to do is change that completely,” he said. “It has to happen one piece at a time.”
He said some people were upset when the mansion came down on Third Street.
Leonard concedes some validity in saving old buildings, “but not if no one is willing to cough up the dough to fix them.”
His plans are designed for a future Connellsville, something that will inspire others to jump in and “do things.”
“I can’t do it all myself,” Leonard said. “I want others to join in, change our whole environment. People don’t realize that they can control so much more than what they think.”
Leonard said his intentions are good and believes what he’s doing is right, even though people don’t always agree.
“Change definitely is coming,” he said. “People who don’t like change best move to Uniontown.”
