National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 34 23 7 4 50 119 99 N.Y. Islanders 35 22 9 4 48 105 82 Pittsburgh 35 22 11 2 46 115 93 Boston 31 17 9 5 39 83 73 Philadelphia 33 16 13 4 36 102 120 N.Y. Rangers 34 15 15 4 34 107 92 New Jersey 33 13 16 4 30 79 101 Buffalo 33 6 23 4 16 68 118
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 34 24 8 2 50 123 82 Carolina 33 23 7 3 49 112 84 Florida 35 22 9 4 48 115 98 Nashville 36 18 17 1 37 92 107 Chicago 36 16 15 5 37 104 114 Columbus 36 13 15 8 34 91 117 Dallas 32 11 12 9 31 89 88 Detroit 36 12 20 4 28 79 115
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 32 23 8 1 47 104 74 Colorado 33 21 8 4 46 113 75 Minnesota 32 21 10 1 43 94 78 St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113 Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103 Los Angeles 32 13 13 6 32 91 90 San Jose 33 13 16 4 30 91 115 Anaheim 36 11 19 6 28 81 118
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 34 22 10 2 46 114 88 Winnipeg 35 21 12 2 44 114 98 Edmonton 35 21 13 1 43 119 101 Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87 Calgary 36 16 17 3 35 95 107 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Rangers 1 Boston 3, Buffalo 2 Vegas 3, Colorado 2, OT Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Islanders 3 Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 4, Edmonton 3, OT Calgary 4, Winnipeg 2 Detroit 3, Columbus 1 Nashville 3, Chicago 1 Florida 4, Dallas 3, OT Arizona 4, San Jose 0
Sunday’s Games
Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 4 Detroit 4, Columbus 1 Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, OT New Jersey 1, Boston 0 Florida 4, Dallas 1 Nashville 3, Chicago 2 Ottawa at Montreal, ppd
Monday’s Games
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 15 11 3 1 0 23 52 30 Hartford 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 41 Bridgeport 11 3 8 0 0 6 23 40
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 20 14 4 1 1 30 65 49 Manitoba 19 8 9 2 0 18 53 55 Stockton 16 8 7 1 0 17 53 48 Toronto 16 8 7 0 1 17 50 49 Belleville 15 5 10 0 0 10 29 49
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 15 12 2 0 1 25 68 38 Texas 17 9 6 2 0 20 60 58 Grand Rapids 14 8 4 2 0 18 47 37 Cleveland 12 6 5 1 0 13 40 37 Rockford 18 6 11 1 0 13 52 70 Iowa 16 5 9 2 0 12 43 69
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 17 11 4 2 0 24 56 42 Lehigh Valley 15 10 3 2 0 22 51 46 Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38 Rochester 11 6 3 1 1 14 38 36 WB/Scranton 16 5 7 3 1 14 45 56 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Binghamton 14 3 7 3 1 10 38 56
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 18 15 3 0 0 30 65 39 San Diego 23 13 10 0 0 26 66 69 Bakersfield 20 11 8 0 1 23 67 55 Ontario 22 8 12 2 0 18 70 82 San Jose 17 6 6 4 1 17 47 57 Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56 Tucson 18 7 10 1 0 15 48 60 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Hartford 5, Bridgeport 2 Stockton 7, Belleville 1 Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 4 Texas 4, Cleveland 3 Lehigh Valley 6, Binghamton 3 Chicago 6, Rockford 3 Ontario 3, Bakersfield 1 Henderson 4, Colorado 3 San Diego 2, Tucson 1 Utica at Syracuse, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 1 Laval 5, Manitoba 3 Cleveland 5, Texas 2 Chicago 5, Rockford 4 Rockford at Chicago, ppd Utica at Rochester, ppd
Monday’s Games
Stockton at Toronto, 2 p.m. Laval at Manitoba, 5 p.m. Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 32 14 .696 — Brooklyn 31 15 .674 1 New York 24 22 .522 8 Boston 23 23 .500 9 Toronto 18 28 .391 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Charlotte 23 22 .511 — Atlanta 23 23 .500 ½ Miami 22 24 .478 1½ Washington 16 28 .364 6½ Orlando 15 31 .326 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 29 16 .644 — Indiana 21 23 .477 7½ Chicago 19 25 .432 9½ Cleveland 17 29 .370 12½ Detroit 12 33 .267 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 23 20 .535 — Dallas 23 21 .523 ½ Memphis 21 22 .488 2 New Orleans 20 25 .444 4 Houston 13 32 .289 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 34 11 .756 — Denver 28 18 .609 6½ Portland 28 18 .609 6½ Oklahoma City 19 26 .422 15 Minnesota 11 35 .239 23½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 31 14 .689 — L.A. Clippers 31 16 .660 1 L.A. Lakers 30 17 .638 2 Golden State 22 24 .478 9½ Sacramento 21 25 .457 10½
Saturday’s Games
Washington 106, Detroit 92 Houston 129, Minnesota 107 New York 102, Milwaukee 96 San Antonio 120, Chicago 104 Boston 111, Oklahoma City 94 Utah 126, Memphis 110 New Orleans 112, Dallas 103 Sacramento 100, Cleveland 98 L.A. Clippers 122, Philadelphia 112
Sunday’s Games
Phoenix 101, Charlotte 97, OT Portland 122, Toronto 117 Denver 126, Atlanta 102 L.A. Lakers 96, Orlando 93
Monday’s Games
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m. Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m. Toronto at Detroit, 8 p.m. Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Cleveland at Utah, 9 p.m. Chicago at Golden State, 10 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m. Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m. Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m. Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
NCAA TournamentEast RegionalRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Michigan 76, Florida St. 58
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
UCLA 88, Alabama 78, OT
Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30At Lucas Oil Stadium
Michigan vs. UCLA , 9:57 p.m.
South RegionalRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Baylor 62, Villanova 51
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Arkansas 72, Oral Roberts 70
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29At Lucas Oil Stadium
Baylor vs. Arkansas, 9:57 p.m.
Midwest RegionalRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Oregon St. 65, Loyola Chicago 58
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Houston 62 Syracuse 46
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29At Lucas Oil Stadium
Houston vs. Oregon St., 7:15 p.m.
Regional SemifinalsSunday, March 28At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Gonzaga 83, Creighton 65
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Southern Cal 82, Oregon 68
Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30At Lucas Oil Stadium
Gonzaga vs. Southern Cal, 7:15 p.m.
FINAL FOURAt Lucas Oil StadiumNational SemifinalsSaturday, April 3
TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m.
National Championship
Monday, April 5 Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
NCAA TournamentAlamo RegionAt AlamodomeRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28
Stanford 89, Missouri St. 62 Louisville 60, Oregon 42
Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30
Stanford vs. Louisville, 9 p.m.
Hemisfair RegionAt AlamodomeRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28
South Carolina 76, Georgia Tech 65 Texas 64, Maryland 61
Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30
South Carolina vs. Texas, 7 p.m.
Riverwalk RegionAt AlamodomeRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27
UConn 92, Iowa 72 Baylor 78, Michigan 75, OT
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29
UConn vs. Baylor, 7 p.m.
Mercado RegionAt AlamodomeRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27
Indiana 73, NC State 70 Arizona 74, Texas A&M 59
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29
Arizona vs. Indiana, 9 p.m.
FINAL FOURAt AlamodomeNational SemifinalsFriday, April 2
TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m.
National ChampionshipSunday, April 4
