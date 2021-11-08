Hospital sets November screenings
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its November screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen: 1 to 4 today, and 6:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
• Free Bone Density Screen: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. For women who have not had a DXA scan in the past two years, a heel bone density test in the past year and who are over 65, post-menopausal or pre-menopausal with high risk factors. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
• Blood Pressure Screenings: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness (includes a blood sugar screening); 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Milton YMCA (includes a blood sugar screening); 8:45 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Mifflinburg YMCA; and by appointment by calling Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
Hospital sets support
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its November support group schedule.
The following will be held:
• Empty Arms: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at a location to be determined. For individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.
Hospital sets classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its schedule of November classes.
The following will be held:
• Prepared Childbirth Class, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3-24, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Newborn Care, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 22, and 29, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class, 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver Adult/Child/Infant CPR Class, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Senior Strong, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
To register for classes and pay fees, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Narcan distributions planned
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC and the West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission are partnering to offer free Narcan kits to the public.
The kits will be available: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at UPMC Outpatient Center, 1 Outlet Lane, Suite 400, Lock Haven; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St., Williamsport.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask when interacting with staff at the distribution tent and remain in their car. Staff will deliver the kits to the vehicles.
Narcan is an emergency nasal spray medication that reverses opioid effects and can save the life of a patient during an overdose situation. This medication and accompanying resources and instructions are provided for free to community members.
For more information, visit wbdrugandalcohol.org.
Hospital sets support
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its December support group schedule.
The following support groups will be held:
• Bariatric, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. The topic will be “Get Relaxed for the Holidays!” Call 570-768-3139 to register.
Narcan distribution set
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will be holding drive-through narcan distribution events from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 16 and Dec. 30, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
These events are for anyone who has someone they care about who has the potential to overdose through opioid use. The narcan will be distributed with no questions asked and a short hands-on demonstration will be given to recipients on how to administer it to someone in need.
For more information, call 570-768-3200.
Hospital announces December classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its schedule of December classes.
The following will be held:
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at The Miller Center.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at The Miller Center.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at The Miller Center.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at The Miller Center.
• Senior Strong: 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at The Miller Center. The topic will be Strengthen Your Mind with the Library.”
• Safe Sitters, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at The Miller Center. For children age 11 and up.
To register for classes and pay fees, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
