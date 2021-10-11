The season
Mifflinburg Wildcats (4-3, 3-1 HAC-II)
Aug. 27 DANVILLE L 42-7
Sept. 3 C. COLUMBIA W 28-0
Sept. 10 at Midd-West W 48-7
Sept. 17 at Hughesville W 25-12
Sept. 24 SHAMOKIN L 34-27
Oct. 1 at Milton (Bloomsburg) L 15-14
Oct. 8 at Montoursville W 29-27
Oct. 15 C. MOUNTAIN
Oct. 22 SHIKELLAMY
Oct. 29 at Lewisburg
MIFFLINBURG
Score by quarters
Opponent 19 43 34 41 — 137
Mifflinburg 49 54 42 33 — 178
TEAM STATISTICS
Mifflinburg Opponent
First downs 111 84
Rushing att-yds 232-1,171 182-684
Passing yards 1,432 893
Passing 81-166-9 74-145-9
Fumbles-lost 16-7 13-5
Penalties-yards 48-498 46-387
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Troy Dressler 48-98, 3TDs; Andrew Diehl 77-483, 3TDs; Carter Breed 41-519, 3TD; Brian Reeder 8-28; Aaron Hackenburg 7-17; Radwill Susan 1-0; Leroy Simpson 7-21 2TD; Gabe Steler 4-26; Jacob Bingaman 2-2; Team 3(-17).
PASSING: Dressler 82-165-9, 1,416 yards, 13TDs; Griffith 1-1-0, 16 yds.
RECEIVING: Diehl 16-2398, 5TDs; Cannon Griffith 19-199, TD; Zach Wertman 16-339, 2TDs; Jacob Bingaman 21-468, 4TDs; Breed 16-91, TD; Stetler 5-61
Central Mountain Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 HAC-I)
Aug. 27 at Shikellamy W 12-0
Sept. 3 SHAMOKIN W 35-34
Sept. 10 BLOOMSBURG W 21-16
Sept. 17 at Williamsport L 21-14
Sept. 24 MILTON W 29-20
Oct. 2 at Warrior Run (Danville) W 64-6
Oct. 8 SELINSGROVE L 33-23
Oct. 15 at Mifflinburg
Oct. 22 MIDD-WEST
Oct. 29 at Jersey Shore
