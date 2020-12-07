Evangelical welcomes new pain medicine physician
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital welcomed interventional pain medicine specialist Lukasz Chebes, MD, to Pain Medicine of Evangelical.
As a pain medicine physician, Chebes specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of chronic pain.
Chebes is Fellowship-trained in interventional pain management and is board certified in both Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine by the American Board of Anesthesiology. He completed his Anesthesiology Residency and Pain Management Fellowship at the University of Illinois at Chicago. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan.
Prior to joining Evangelical, Chebes practiced interventional pain management at St. Lawrence Health System in New York.
Geisinger Health System
DANVILLE — Geisinger recently appointed Don T. Rosini to its board of directors.
Rosini, a native of the Shamokin area and president of Shamokin Carbons, previously managed the European fixed income derivative trading operation for the Bank of New York in London.
A second generation Geisinger board member, Rosini also managed the Asian foreign currency derivatives operation for Chase Manhattan Bank in Tokyo. He began his career trading currency derivatives for Susquehanna International Group on the Philadelphia Currency Exchange and gathered international financial experience over 16 years through joint ventures in the United Kingdom and Asia.
Rosini is also on the board of Together We Can, a nonprofit focused on fighting food insecurity in Pennsylvania and across the country. He earned an undergraduate degree in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Mifflinburg Bank and Trust
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bank and Trust recently welcomed Thomas Crissinger Jr. as senior vice president and senior loan officer.
He is responsible for overseeing the bank’s commercial and industrial loan relationships and guiding the bank’s lending team.
Crissinger brings over 25 years of commercial lending experience. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bloomsburg University. He also holds diplomas from both the Central Atlantic School of Commercial Lending and the ABA Graduate School of Commercial Lending.
Crissinger is a board member of local community organizations including the Penn Valley Airport Authority and the Greater Susquehanna Business Development Council. He is also part of the leadership team for Wesley United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove.
Crissinger was born and raised near Sunbury and is a graduate of the Shikellamy School District. He and his wife, Kelly, reside in Winfield and have three sons, Colby, Ethan and Brady.
