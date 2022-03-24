Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 83. Former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire is 75. Rock musician Lee Oskar is 74. Singer Nick Lowe is 73. Rock musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) is 71. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 71. Actor Donna Pescow is 68. Actor Robert Carradine is 68. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, is 68. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 66. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 62. TV personality Star Jones is 60. Country-rock musician Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) is 58. Actor Peter Jacobson is 57. Rock singer-musician Sharon Corr (The Corrs) is 52. Actor Lauren Bowles is 52. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 52. Rapper Maceo (P.A. Pasemaster Mase) is 52. Actor Megyn Price is 51. Actor Jim Parsons is 49. Christian rock musician Chad Butler (Switchfoot) is 48. Actor Alyson Hannigan is 48. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 46. Actor Amanda Brugel (TV: “The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 45. Actor Olivia Burnette is 45. Actor Jessica Chastain is 45. Actor Amir Arison is 44. Actor Lake Bell is 43. Rock musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) is 42. Neo-soul musician Jesse Phillips (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 42. Actor Philip Winchester (TV: “Strike Back”) is 41. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is 36. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes is 32.
