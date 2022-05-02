Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 86. Actor-activist Bianca Jagger is 77. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 77. Actor David Suchet is 76. Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 74. Rock singer Lou Gramm (Foreigner) is 72. Actor Christine Baranski is 70. Singer Angela Bofill is 68. Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 67. Actor Brian Tochi is 63. Movie director Stephen Daldry is 62. Actor Elizabeth Berridge is 60. Country singer Ty Herndon is 60. Actor Mitzi Kapture is 60. Commentator Mika Brzezinski is 55. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is 54. Rock musician Todd Sucherman (Styx) is 53. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) is 50. Former soccer player David Beckham is 47. Rock singer Jeff Gutt (Stone Temple Pilots) is 46. Actor Jenna Von Oy is 45. Actor Kumail Nanjiani is 44. Actor Ellie Kemper is 42. Actor Robert Buckley is 41. Actor Gaius Charles is 39. Pop singer Lily Rose Cooper is 37. Olympic gold medal figure skater Sarah Hughes is 37. Actor Thomas McDonell is 36. Actor Kay Panabaker is 32. NBA All-Star Paul George is 32. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is seven.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Shultz, Rine and Mitch take Selinsgrove wins
- Overnight music camp back at Central Oak Heights
- HS Roundup: Area athletes do well at LHU Invitational
- Scoreboard
- Starr takes win at Penns Creek Raceway
- College Roundup: Waltman tosses no-hitter as Lock Haven softball sweeps Gannon
- Happening in the Susquehanna River Valley
- Funeral arrangements
Most Popular
Articles
- Church property sells for $955,000
- Hospital to purchase Country Cupboard property
- Candidate locations for Space Force headquarters announced
- $47.3 million feed mill investment to create 51 jobs in Union County
- Robert E. Kerstetter
- Kulpmont man charged with assaulting 15-year-old girl
- Annabelle M. Finck
- Medical helicopter landing, oven fire keep responders busy
- Lewisburg facing lost tax revenue
- Singing group faces hiatus
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.