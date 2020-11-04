Girls basketball

Junior high results

Shamokin 26, Milton 11

Scorers: Milton – Souder, 6; King, 3; Schrock, 2. Shamokin – Harmon, 10; Montgomery, 5; Dormer, 4; Hoover, 4; Bonshock, 3.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA x-Philadelphia 13 4 5 44 42 20 x-Toronto FC 13 4 5 44 32 24 x-Columbus 11 5 5 38 33 18 x-Orlando City 10 3 8 38 36 21 x-New York City FC 11 8 3 36 33 22 x-New England 8 6 8 32 26 23 x-New York 8 9 5 29 27 30 x-Nashville 7 6 8 29 21 19 Montreal 7 13 2 23 30 41 Atlanta 6 12 4 22 22 28 Chicago 5 9 7 22 28 33 Inter Miami CF 6 13 3 21 23 34 D.C. United 5 11 6 21 23 38 Cincinnati 4 14 4 16 11 34

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA x-Portland 11 5 5 38 45 33 x-Sporting Kansas City 11 6 3 36 36 25 x-Seattle 10 5 5 35 39 21 x-Los Angeles FC 9 7 4 31 44 35 x-FC Dallas 8 5 7 31 27 21 x-Minnesota United 8 5 6 30 31 24 San Jose 7 8 6 27 31 45 Vancouver 8 14 0 24 24 44 Colorado 6 6 4 22 29 27 Real Salt Lake 5 9 7 22 25 33 LA Galaxy 6 11 3 21 26 42 Houston 4 9 9 21 29 38 NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game. NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, November 4

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m. Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m. Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Sunday, November 8

New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Miami, 3:30 p.m. Toronto FC at New York, 3:30 p.m. Nashville at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 6:30 p.m. Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m. San Jose at Seattle, 6:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL American League CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated RHP Jefry Rodriguez from the 60-day IL. Frontier League OTTAWA — Signed 2B Kyle Barret. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Steve Brown to a contract extension. Signed RHP Clinton Hollon. FOOTBALL National Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed S DeShon Elliot on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RG Tyre Phillips and OT Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL Bobby Massie on injured reserve. Signed OL Lachavious Simmons from the practice squad. Signed OL Aaron Neary to the practice squad. Placed OT Jason Spriggs and OL Germain Ifedi on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Brian Allen to the practice squad and released LB Kendall Donnerson from the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed QB Andy Dalton on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed TE Jake Butt on injured reserve. DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Jarred Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Dax Raymond to the practice squad and released TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad. Placed LB Kamal Martin and RB Jamaal Williams on the reserve COVID-19 list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Daurice Fountain to the practice squad. Released RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Acquired RB DeAndre Washington from Kansas City. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired WR Isaiah Ford from Miami in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. Claimed DT Isaiah off waivers from Tennessee. Placed TE Devin Asiasi on injured reserve. Waived DT Isaiah Mack. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Acquired OLB Kwon Alexander from San Francisco. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OG Kenny Wiggins. NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Bennett Jackson and LB Bryce Harper. Waived C James Murray. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived TE Jason Croom. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Acquired OLB Kiko Alonso from New Orleans. Placed QB Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve. Waived WR Dante Pettis and DL Jullian Taylor.. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated TE Colby Parkinson from the reserve/NFI list. Waived TE Luke Wilson. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Cyril Grayson. TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Johnathan Joseph and LS Beau Brinkley. COLLEGE BIG EAST CONFERENCE — Announced Chris Schneider has been named Executive Associate Commissioner, Sport Administration and Championships; Tracy Ellis-Ward has been named Senior Associate Commissioner, Women’s Basketball and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer; Katie Willet has been named Senior Associate Commissioner, Compliance, Governance and Student-Athlete Development.

