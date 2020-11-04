Girls basketball
Junior high results
Shamokin 26, Milton 11
Scorers: Milton – Souder, 6; King, 3; Schrock, 2. Shamokin – Harmon, 10; Montgomery, 5; Dormer, 4; Hoover, 4; Bonshock, 3.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA x-Philadelphia 13 4 5 44 42 20 x-Toronto FC 13 4 5 44 32 24 x-Columbus 11 5 5 38 33 18 x-Orlando City 10 3 8 38 36 21 x-New York City FC 11 8 3 36 33 22 x-New England 8 6 8 32 26 23 x-New York 8 9 5 29 27 30 x-Nashville 7 6 8 29 21 19 Montreal 7 13 2 23 30 41 Atlanta 6 12 4 22 22 28 Chicago 5 9 7 22 28 33 Inter Miami CF 6 13 3 21 23 34 D.C. United 5 11 6 21 23 38 Cincinnati 4 14 4 16 11 34
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA x-Portland 11 5 5 38 45 33 x-Sporting Kansas City 11 6 3 36 36 25 x-Seattle 10 5 5 35 39 21 x-Los Angeles FC 9 7 4 31 44 35 x-FC Dallas 8 5 7 31 27 21 x-Minnesota United 8 5 6 30 31 24 San Jose 7 8 6 27 31 45 Vancouver 8 14 0 24 24 44 Colorado 6 6 4 22 29 27 Real Salt Lake 5 9 7 22 25 33 LA Galaxy 6 11 3 21 26 42 Houston 4 9 9 21 29 38 NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game. NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, November 4
Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m. Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m. Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Sunday, November 8
