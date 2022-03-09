In 1862, during the Civil War, the ironclads USS Monitor and CSS Virginia clashed for five hours to a draw at Hampton Roads, Va.
In 1916, more than 400 Mexican raiders led by Pancho Villa attacked Columbus, New Mexico, killing 18 Americans. During the First World War, Germany declared war on Portugal.
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. B-29 bombers began launching incendiary bomb attacks against Tokyo, resulting in an estimated 100,000 deaths.
