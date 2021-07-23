NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 874; 2. Kyle Larson, 861; 3. William Byron, 749; 4. Kyle Busch, 740; 5. Chase Elliott, 736; 6. Joey Logano, 733; 7. Martin Truex, 696; 8. Ryan Blaney, 689; 9. Brad Keselowski, 676; 10. Kevin Harvick, 673; 11. Alex Bowman, 637; 12. Tyler Reddick, 596; 13. Austin Dillon, 591; 14. Kurt Busch, 552; 15. Christopher Bell, 532; 16. Chris Buescher, 475.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 797; 2. AJ Allmendinger, 715; 3. Daniel Hemric, 684; 4. Justin Allgaier, 653; 5. Harrison Burton, 615; 6. Jeb Burton, 589; 7. Justin Haley, 577; 8. Noah Gragson, 544; 9. Brandon Jones, 489; 10. Jeremy Clements, 468; 11. Michael Annett, 450; 12. Myatt Snider, 426.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 605; 2. Ben Rhodes, 520; 3. Austin Hill, 510; 4. Todd Gilliland, 458; 5. Zane Smith, 451; 6. Matt Crafton, 430; 7. Sheldon Creed, 413; 8. Grant Enfinger, 413; 9. Carson Hocevar, 372; 10. Stewart Firesen, 364.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.