In the first episode of his podcast, “Alt-Right Armory,” Joseph Paul Berger extolls what he said was the virtue of the self-styled survivalist who ambushed and shot two state troopers outside a Pike County barracks, killing one of them in 2014, according to court documents.
In the show, Berger fantasizes about the damage that could be done by a group of men like Eric Frein, who was sentenced to death in 2017 for the murder of Cpl. Bryon Dickson. Later, he and a co-host discuss assassinating legislators, lobbyists and left-wing billionaires with explosives, a filing in federal court says.
“They halfheartedly claim that the discussion is a ‘prank’ and a ‘playful thought,’ and they are not advocating for violence, but it is clear that the discussions are serious,” prosecutors say, arguing that Berger should remain behind bars while he and his father await trial on charges they illegally amassed an “exceedingly dangerous” arsenal of machine guns and silencers in their Bethlehem Township home.
While his anti-government views aren’t the basis of his crimes, prosecutors said they’re a strong indication that he would be a danger to the community and a flight risk if he is allowed to remain free.
Joseph Paul Berger, 32, and his father Joseph R. Berger, 67, were arrested last week more than a year after U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations seized three packages containing firearm silencers that were being shipped from China to the Bergers’ home. The silencers are required to be registered under the National Firearms Act.
Based on the seizure of the silencers, agents obtained a search warrant for the Bergers’ home and discovered 13 unregistered machine guns and 12 additional silencers, which they seized along with electronic devices. Investigators sent the guns to U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives testing lab where it was confirmed that the weapons had been converted from semi-automatic rifles to fully automatic rifles.
While the elder Berger was released on $25,000 bail with the condition that he not possess a firearm, federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith to order Joseph Paul Berger to remain in custody. Attorneys listed for the men did not respond to requests for comment.
Prosecutors note in the detention motion that Joseph Paul Berger is a certified armorer and machinist with knowledge of working on guns from his service in the Navy. The focus of his podcast is firearms and included a discussion of using 3D printers to produce “ghost guns” that have no serial numbers and cannot be traced.
A 3D printer and plastic gun parts were among the weapons found in his home, prosecutors said.
The memo also argues that Joseph Paul Berger was undeterred by the federal search warrant executed at his home in January 2021, noting that he has since acquired additional guns.
“The defendant has already shown that he has the capability and willingness to modify legally purchased firearms into weapons of war,” prosecutors said. “The only way to ensure that he does not continue to present a danger to his community is for the defendant to remain incarcerated pending trial.”
If convicted, the Bergers face maximum possible sentences of 30 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $270,000 fine.
