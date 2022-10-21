Actor Joyce Randolph is 98. Rock singer Manfred Mann is 82. Musician Steve Cropper (Booker T. & the MG’s) is 81. Singer Elvin Bishop is 80. TV’s Judge Judy Sheindlin is 80. Actor Everett McGill is 77. Musician Lee Loughnane (Chicago) is 76. Actor Dick Christie is 74. Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is 73. Actor LaTanya Richardson Jackson is 73. Musician Charlotte Caffey (The Go-Go’s) is 69. Movie director Catherine Hardwicke is 67. Singer Julian Cope is 65. Rock musician Steve Lukather (Toto) is 65. Actor Ken Watanabe is 63. Actor Melora Walters is 62. Rock singer-musician Nick Oliveri (Mondo Generator) is 51. Christian rock musician Charlie Lowell (Jars of Clay) is 49. Actor Jeremy Miller is 46. Country singer Matthew Ramsey (Old Dominion) is 45. Actor Will Estes is 44. Actor Michael McMillian is 44. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is 42. Actor Matt Dallas is 40. Actor Charlotte Sullivan is 39. Actor Aaron Tveit is 39. Actor Glenn Powell is 34. Country singer Kane Brown is 29.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- School police officers have longtime connection
- Muncy woman reportedly killed in Pittsburgh shooting
- The lasting legacy of Hunter Reynolds
- Kenneth E. Carl
- Linda L. Doebler
- Bullying a concern in Milton schools
- Lewisburg's Carney making the most of his senior cross country season
- One killed in Zerbe Township crash
- Stephen Barnish Jr.
- Milton teen involved in launch of diabetes support program
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.