The season

Mifflinburg Wildcats

Aug. 27 DANVILLE L 42-7

Sept. 3 CENTRAL COLUMBIA W 28-0

Sept. 10 at Midd-West

{Sept. 17 at Hughesville

Sept. 24 SHAMOKIN

Oct. 1 at Milton

Oct. 8 at Montoursville

Oct. 15 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN

Oct. 22 SHIKELLAMY

Oct. 29 at Lewisburg

MIFFLINBURG

Score by quarters

Opponent13 8 13 8 — 42

Mifflinburg

14 14 7 0 — 35

Team statistics

Mifflinburg Opponent

First downs 28 23

Rushing att-yds 62-295 49-268

Passing yards 322 236

Passing comp-att-int 24-42-3

Fumbles-lost 9-3 3-1

Penalties-yards 11-76

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Troy Dressler 17-38, TD; Andrew Diehl 19-110; Carter Breed 14-96, TD; Brian Reeder 4-8; Aaron Hackenburg 1-(-2); Radwill Susan 1-0.

PASSING: Dressler 24-42-3, 322 yards, 3TDs.

RECEIVING: Diehl 7-131, 2TDs; Cannon Griffith 6-55; Zach Wertman 5-54; Jacob Bingaman 5-79, TD; Breed

Midd-West Mustangs

Aug. 27 at Central Columbia L 21-7

Sept. 3 at Danville L 62-6

Sept. 10 MIFFLINBURG

Sept. 17 BLOOMSBURG

Sept. 24 LEWISBURG

Oct. 1 at NP-Mansfield

Oct. 8 at Juniata

Oct. 15 MONTOURSVILLE

Oct. 22 at Central Mountain

Oct. 29 HALIFAX

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.