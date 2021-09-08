The season
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Aug. 27 DANVILLE L 42-7
Sept. 3 CENTRAL COLUMBIA W 28-0
Sept. 10 at Midd-West
{Sept. 17 at Hughesville
Sept. 24 SHAMOKIN
Oct. 1 at Milton
Oct. 8 at Montoursville
Oct. 15 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN
Oct. 22 SHIKELLAMY
Oct. 29 at Lewisburg
MIFFLINBURG
Score by quarters
Opponent13 8 13 8 — 42
Mifflinburg
14 14 7 0 — 35
Team statistics
Mifflinburg Opponent
First downs 28 23
Rushing att-yds 62-295 49-268
Passing yards 322 236
Passing comp-att-int 24-42-3
Fumbles-lost 9-3 3-1
Penalties-yards 11-76
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Troy Dressler 17-38, TD; Andrew Diehl 19-110; Carter Breed 14-96, TD; Brian Reeder 4-8; Aaron Hackenburg 1-(-2); Radwill Susan 1-0.
PASSING: Dressler 24-42-3, 322 yards, 3TDs.
RECEIVING: Diehl 7-131, 2TDs; Cannon Griffith 6-55; Zach Wertman 5-54; Jacob Bingaman 5-79, TD; Breed
Midd-West Mustangs
Aug. 27 at Central Columbia L 21-7
Sept. 3 at Danville L 62-6
Sept. 10 MIFFLINBURG
Sept. 17 BLOOMSBURG
Sept. 24 LEWISBURG
Oct. 1 at NP-Mansfield
Oct. 8 at Juniata
Oct. 15 MONTOURSVILLE
Oct. 22 at Central Mountain
Oct. 29 HALIFAX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.