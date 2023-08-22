Broadcast journalist Morton Dean is 87. Author Annie Proulx is 87. Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 83. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 81. Writer-producer David Chase is 77. CBS newsman Steve Kroft is 77. Pop musician David Marks is 74. International Swimming Hall of Famer Diana Nyad is 73. Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 66. Rock musician Vernon Reid is 64. Country singer Ricky Lynn Gregg is 63. Country singer Collin Raye is 62. Actor Regina Taylor is 62. Rock singer Roland Orzabal (Tears For Fears) is 61. Rock musician Debbi Peterson (The Bangles) is 61. Rock musician Gary Lee Conner (Screaming Trees) is 60. Singer Tori Amos is 59. Country singer Mila Mason is 59. R&B musician James DeBarge is 59. International Tennis Hall of Famer Mats Wilander is 58. Actor Brooke Dillman is 56. Rapper GZA/The Genius is 56. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is 55. Actor Ty Burrell is 55. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is 52. Actor Melinda Page Hamilton is 51. Actor Rick Yune is 51. Rock musician Paul Doucette (Matchbox Twenty) is 50.

