MILTON — The Standard-Journal will hold its annual golf tournament Friday, July 16, at Wynding Brook Golf Club, Milton. Registration opens at noon, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
Proceeds will benefit Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, the Army National Guard and the Milton Harvest Festival.
The cost is $75 per player. The cost includes 18 holes, a cart, lunch, snack and beverage cart, dinner and closest to the pin on all three pars.
A $25,000 hole-in-one prize will be available, along with other cash prizes.
Sponsorship opportunities remain available.
For more information on the tournament, or to register, call The Standard-Journal at 570-742-9671.
