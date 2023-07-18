Skating champion and commentator Dick Button is 94. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tenley Albright is 88. Movie director Paul Verhoeven is 85. Musician Brian Auger is 84. Singer Dion DiMucci is 84. Actor James Brolin is 83. Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 83. Singer Martha Reeves is 82. Country-rock singer Craig Fuller (Pure Prairie League) is 74. Business mogul Richard Branson is 73. Actor Margo Martindale is 72. Singer Ricky Skaggs is 69. Actor Audrey Landers is 67. World Golf Hall of Famer Nick Faldo is 66. Actor Anne-Marie Johnson is 63. Actor Elizabeth McGovern is 62. Rock musician John Hermann (Widespread Panic) is 61. Rock musician Jack Irons is 61. Broadcaster Wendy Williams is 59. Actor Vin Diesel is 56. Actor Grant Bowler is 55. Retired NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway is 52. Bluegrass musician Jesse Brock (The Gibson Brothers) is 51. Alt-country singer Elizabeth Cook is 51. Actor Eddie Matos is 51. Singer-songwriter M.I.A. is 48. Rock musician Daron Malakian (System of a Down; Scars on Broadway) is 48. Actor Elsa Pataky (“The Fast and the Furious” films) is 47. Rock musician Tony Fagenson (formerly with Eve 6) is 45. Movie director Jared Hess is 44. Actor Jason Weaver is 44. Actor Kristen Bell is 43. Actor Michiel Huisman is 42. Rock singer Ryan Cabrera is 41. Actor Priyanka Chopra is 41. Christian-rock musician Aaron Gillespie (Underoath) is 40. Actor Chace Crawford is 38. Actor James Norton is 38. Musician Paul Kowert (Punch Brothers) is 37. Actor Travis Milne is 37.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.