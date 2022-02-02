Lewisburg to be featured on ‘Our Town’
LEWISBURG — The Borough of Lewisburg will be featured in WVIA’s “Our Town” series.
“Our Town Lewisburg” will be a “day-in-the-life” one-hour video scrapbook focusing on the people, places, and happenings of Lewisburg, as seen through the eyes of its residents.
Lewisburg residents are invited to attend the first “Our Town Lewisburg” community/volunteer meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Community Partnerships, 328 Market St., Lewisburg. Residents will discuss which landmarks, events, and local stories the program should tell about their town. WVIA will answer questions about the project during the meeting and ask volunteers to brainstorm a list of subjects and events to be videotaped.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, WVIA will hold a second community/volunteer meeting at Community Partnerships. During this meeting, volunteers will participate in a whiteboard session to determine the stories to be told in the program and which stories each volunteer will videotape to create “Our Town Lewisburg.”
WVIA hopes to recruit 20 to 25 area residents with personal camcorders. If needed, the snow date for the meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
Following safety protocol, attendees will be required to wear masks at each meeting.
Anyone interested in being a videographer and/or storyteller for the program should contact “Our Town” producer Lisa Mazzarella at 570-602-1164 or lisamazzarella@wvia.org.
“Our Town Lewisburg” will debut in June on WVIA TV.
For more information on the “Our Town” series, visit www.wvia.org/television/documentaries/our-town-series/.
Mixed-media textiles at Milton Art Bank
MILTON — The Milton Art Bank recently announced an exhibition featuring mixed-media textile works by Susan Ball Faeder of Lewisburg.
Titled BLUE, it features patchwork-quilts, fiber collages, rag weavings, Japanese sashiko-style embroideries and works from Faeder’s 100 cloth amulets series. The title of the exhibition refers to indigo, a rich color with a distinct spirit and essence, often considered the mainstay of Japanese textiles.
By collaging and repurposing remnants of Japanese textiles, Faeder explored the intertwined natures of color, form, culture and place. Her work engages the Japanese concept of “mottainai”–meaning to waste nothing– as a way to honor the original crafters who made the textiles used in her artwork.
Faeder’s work naturally links cloth with culture, extending the life of textiles into new forms with new metaphors, highlighting the ways various materials trigger memories particular to time and place. It also shows a deep respect for different cultures.
A graduate of Bucknell University, Faeder is a nationally recognized teacher, lecturer and fabric designer. Her work reveals a deliberate immersion in Eastern culture, as evidenced in her use of vintage Japanese textiles and their palette. She has lived in Japan and studied the language and traditional culture for 50 years. In 1989, Faeder started Quilters’ Express to Japan, a vehicle for sharing her knowledge of Japanese culture through cloth arts.
Through 30 textile tours to Japan, she provided participants with an insiders’ view, arranging personal meetings and workshops with fabric artisans. A publication featuring her set of 100 cloth amulets is forthcoming from Pretzel City Press.
RiverStage to present ‘The Secret Garden’
LEWISBURG – RiverStage Community Theatre will continue its season in February with a stage adaptation of the novel “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett, adapted by Pamela Sterling.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 12, 18 and 19 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
“The Secret Garden” brings to life the story of a self-centered young orphan girl, Mary Lennox, sent to live with her distant uncle in Misselthwaite Manor on the moors of Yorkshire, England. Full of dark corners and strange night-time noises, Mary is certain there is more to Misselthwaite than meets the eye.
With the help of a colorful cast of characters who live and work in the manor and its gardens, Mary embarks on an adventure to uncover the location of a secret garden and the source of mysterious cries that echo through the house at night.
This production is directed by Peter Wiley, long-time director.
Because of the reduced seating capacity, RiverStage is also planning to offer a livestreaming broadcast option for this show, the details of which will be announced online in the coming weeks.
The cast is led by Ketaki Hutchinson playing Mary Lennox. Her young companions Dickon and Colin are played by Caleb Rosinski and Orissa Reed, respectively. The other inhabitants of Misselthwaite Manor include the maid Martha Sowerby (Sarah Bell), housekeeper Mrs. Medlock (Joanne Lauer), gardener Bea Weatherstaff (Elaine Pfeil), master of the house Archibald Craven (Peter Zerbe) and his brother, Dr. Craven (Andrew Confair). The final member of the ensemble is the enchanting Robin who helps guide Mary on her journey, who will be brought to life through puppetry and movement by classically trained dancer Ralph Sayers.
The set is designed by Dennis Merkle and Wiley, with lights by Stefan Eisenhower, costumes by Maggie Able and stage management by Heather Swartz.
For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, visit www.riverstagetheatre.org, send email to info@riverstagetheatre.org, or call 570-989-0848.
