RIT announces dean’s list
ROCHESTER, N,Y. — Several local students were among those named to the fall semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for the list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400, they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” “D” or “F,” and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Local students named to the list include:
• Maggie Epure of Winfield
• Kelly Showers of Allenwood
• Jenai Mckeen of Coal Township
• Morgan Solomon of New Columbia
• Logan Rubendall of Mifflinburg
Baker named to dean’s list
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Cedarville University student Benjamin Baker, of Allenwood, has been named to the fall dean’s list at Cedarville University.
Baker is a civil engineering major.
To be named to the list, students must obtain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester, and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Veloz to appear in campus production
BLOOMSBURG — Aaron Veloz, of Lewisburg, will play Fairy/Swing in the BU Players upcoming production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare, to be staged at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5 and 3 p.m. March 6 in the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg.
Veloz is also a member of the lighting and sound crews.
To purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at 570-389-4409. Audience masking will be required, and the production includes some mature themes and languages.
Team wins tournament
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University Forensics Team won the First Place Sweepstakes Award out of six schools at the Collegiate Forensic Association’s annual “Southern Excursion” Tournament, hosted Feb. 11-12 by Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Helping BU to the win was Jacob Geedey, of Milton, who was third in Parliamentary Debate, with Eric Nock, and fourth in Informative Speaking.
Bloomsburg finished ahead of Florida College, Randolph-Macon College, Shepherd University, University of Lynchburg, and Liberty University. This is the third straight tournament where Bloomsburg has won first place during the 2021-2022 academic year. In addition, every team member won at least one speaking award. BU students won a total of 35 speaking awards.
Thompson participates in ‘Macbeth’
ANNVILLE — Jeremiah Thompson, of Coal Township, is participating in Wig and Buckle Theater Company’s upcoming production of “Macbeth” at Lebanon Valley College.
Thompson plays the role of Macduff.
A graduate of Shamokin Area Senior High School, Thompson is pursuing a Bachelor of Music in audio and music production.
Trometter earns degree from Kutztown University
KUTZTOWN — Brie K. Trometter, of McEwensville, has been awarded a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Kutztown University.
Kutztown University has conferred degrees for more than 450 students for the 2021 fall semester and 2022 winter session.
