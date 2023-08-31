In 1997, Prince Charles brought Princess Diana home for the last time, escorting the body of his former wife to a Britain that was shocked, grief-stricken and angered by her death in a Paris traffic accident earlier that day.
In 2016, Republican presidential nomine Donald Trump defended the right of the United States to build a massive border wall along its southern flank.
