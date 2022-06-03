NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Chase Elliott, 489; 2. Ross Chastain, 455; 3. Kyle Busch, 452; 4. Ryan Blaney, 436; 5. Martin Truex, 430; 6. Joey Logano, 423;7. William Byron, 420; 8. Alex Bowman, 415; 9. Kyle Larson, 412; 10. Christopher Bell, 400; 11. Kevin Harvick, 373; 12. Tyler Reddick, 350; 13. Chase Briscoe, 349; 14. Aric Almirola, 342; 15. Austin Dillon, 328; 16. Erik Jones, 321.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 530; 2. Noah Gragson, 497; 3. Ty Gibbs, 490; 4. Justin Allgaier, 472; 5. Josh Berry, 470; 6. Sam Mayer, 423; 7. Brandon Jones, 400; 8. Austin Hill, 365; 9. Riley Herbst, 362; 10. Daniel Hemric, 351; 11. Landon Cassill, 334; 12. Ryan Sieg, 324.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck 843; 2. Ben Rhodes, 376; 3. Zane Smith, 358; 4. Chandler Smith, 354; 5. Stewart Friesen, 350; 6. Ty Majeski 345; 7. Christian Eckes, 343; 8. Carson Hocevar, 319; 9. Grant Enfinger, 298; 10. Matt Crafton, 261.
