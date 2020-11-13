Racing on TV
Series: World Endurance Championship
Race: 8 Hours of Bahrain
Track: Bahrain International Circuit (road course, 3.363 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race start 5:30 a.m., finish 1 p.m., Motor Trend TV
Series: IMSA
Race: 12 Hours of Sebring
Track: Sebring International Raceway (road course, 3.74 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race start 10 a.m., finish 6 p.m., NBCSN
Series: Formula 1
Race: Turkish Grand Prix
Track: Istanbul Park (road course, 3.317 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race 5 a.m. (replay 3:30 p.m.), ESPN
