Racing on TV

Series: World Endurance Championship

Race: 8 Hours of Bahrain

Track: Bahrain International Circuit (road course, 3.363 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race start 5:30 a.m., finish 1 p.m., Motor Trend TV

--

Series: IMSA

Race: 12 Hours of Sebring

Track: Sebring International Raceway (road course, 3.74 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race start 10 a.m., finish 6 p.m., NBCSN

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Turkish Grand Prix

Track: Istanbul Park (road course, 3.317 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race 5 a.m. (replay 3:30 p.m.), ESPN

