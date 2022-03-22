Evangelist broadcaster Pat Robertson is 92. Actor William Shatner is 91. Former Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is 88. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 87. Actor-singer Jeremy Clyde is 81. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 79. Writer James Patterson is 75. CNN newscaster Wolf Blitzer is 74. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 74. Actor Fanny Ardant is 73. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 70. Country singer James House is 67. Actor Lena Olin is 67. Singer-actor Stephanie Mills is 65. Actor Matthew Modine is 63. Actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key is 51. Actor Will Yun Lee is 51. Olympic silver medal figure skater Elvis Stojko is 50. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., is 49. Actor Guillermo Diaz is 47. Actor Anne Dudek is 47. Actor Cole Hauser is 47. Actor Kellie Williams is 46. Actor Reese Witherspoon is 46. Rock musician John Otto (Limp Bizkit) is 45. Actor Tiffany Dupont is 41. Rapper Mims is 41. Actor Constance Wu is 40. Actor James Wolk is 37.
