Racing on TV
Series: IndyCar
Race: Big Machine Spike Coolers Grand Prix
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course, 2.439 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Pennzoil 150
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course, 2.439 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course, 2.439 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, qualifying, 9 a.m., CNBC; race, 12:30 p.m., NBC
