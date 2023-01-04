Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
Library announces new hoursLAURELTON — The West End Library now has new hours of operation.
The library will be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Festival committee to meetMILTON — The first meeting for the 2023 Milton Harvest Festival Committee will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, Lawton Lane Milton.
This first meeting will include election of officers, reviewing suggestions from last year’s event, and tentative plans for the 2023 festival. Those interested in becoming involved with the festival are welcome to attend.
Twelfth Night CelebrationNORTHUMBERLAND — The Friends of Joseph Priestley House will hold a Twelfth Night Celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Priestley House, 472 Priestley Ave., Northumberland.
Traditional colonial music and Christmas carols will be provided by Bloomsburg Music Ensemble and Fiddler Beverley Conrad.
Ron Blatchley, as Joseph Priestley, will conduct chemistry demonstrations at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. in the Pond Building.
The house will be open for self-guided tours.
For more information, visit www.joseph-priestley-house.org.
Chicken breast dinnerMILTON — A filled chicken breast dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton.
The menu will include a filled chicken breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, fresh corn, applesauce, a dinner roll and dessert.
Chicken and waffle dinnerWATSONTOWN — A chicken and waffle dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 Route 44, watsontown.
The menu will include chicken, waffles, mashed potatoes, gravy, a vegetable, dessert and beverage.
Ham loaf dinnerMILLMONT — A drive-thru ham loaf dinner will be served at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Christ’s United Lutheran “Four Bells” Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
Dinners will come in a microwavable container and include ham loaf, scallopped potatoes and green beans.
For more information, visit www.4bellschurch.com.
