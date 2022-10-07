NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Chase Elliott, 3103; 2. Ryan Blaney, 3101; 3. Ross Chastain, 3097; 4. Denny Hamlin, 3090; 5. Joey Logano, 3087; 6. Kyle Larson, 3087; 7. Daniel Suarez, 3081; 8. Chase Briscoe, 3069; 9. Austin Cindric, 3069; 10. William Byron, 3058; 11. Christopher Bell, 3036; 12. Alex Bowman, 3015.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 2134; 2. Noah Gragson, 2134; 3. Ty Gibbs, 2113; 4. Austin Hill, 2107; 5. Josh Berry, 2091; 6. Justin Allgaier, 2089; 7. Sam Mayer, 2076; 8. Ryan Sieg, 2070; 9. Daniel Hemric, 2064; 10. Riley Herbst, 2060; 11. Brandon Jones, 2060; 12. Jeremy Clements, 2023.
Truck: 1. Chandler Smith, 3116; 2. Zane Smith, 3104; 3. Ben Rhodes, 3089; 4. Christian Eckes, 3048; 5. Stewart Friesen, 3086; 6. John Hunter Nemecheck, 3084; 7. Ty Majeski, 3068; 8. Grant Enfinger, 3060; 9. Matt Crafton, 2140; 10. Carson Hocevar, 2134.
