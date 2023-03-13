Monday, March 13
• Let’s Cook for Weight Management, 1 p.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Presented by Samantha Zlotorzynski. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Intro to Google Drive, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
Tuesday, March 14
• Comprehensive blood screening, 6:30 to 10 a.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 426 Mulberry St., Williamsport. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Pi Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. ($)
• Lewisburg Garden Club meeting refreshments served at 12:30 p.m., meeting at 1 and a program at 1:45, St. John’s United Church of Christ, Route 192, Lewisburg. Sarah Wheatley and Brianna Smith will be the guest speakers.
• Lego Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Nittany Valley Writers Network meeting, 6:30 p.m., Schlow Library’s Community Room, State College. dmarvin14@msn.com.
Wednesday, March 15
• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
• Milton Ministerium Soup and the Word, noon, First Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street, Milton. Presented by Pastors Jamie Dries and Mike Deal.
• Evening meal and prayer, 6 p.m., Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 308 Market St., New Berlin.
• Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
